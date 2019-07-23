Bones recovered in Vatican may be teen's who went missing 36 years ago

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The remains of Emanuela Orlandi, who went missing in Rome in 1983, may have just collected from the depths of the Vatican this Saturday, ABC News reported.



The 15-year-old girl's family has been searching for her since she went missing 36 years ago. Her sister Frederica, along with their lawyer and a forensic expert, stayed as the bone containers were unsealed for six hours.

Future forensic examinations will reveal whether Orlandi's remains are among the bones. "Obviously it's an emotional experience because I think my sister's bones could be there, but I won't think about it until we have the results," Federica said."There are really very many [bones], and so we assume the presence of the remains of a few dozen people," said the forensic expert that had accompanied the revealing of the bones, Giorgio Portera. "They were all piled up inside a cavity."The assortment of some 1000-2000 bones was found after an anonymous source said that the remains of the missing teen may be found under an angel statue that points to a grave in the Teutonic cemetery. There stood two tombs of princesses, but upon further research, not only were the bones of the teen nowhere to be seen, but so were those of the princesses.Vatican officials later realized that structural work took place on the cemetery and Pontifical Teutonic College prior to Orlandi's disappearance, and so the bones of the princesses were most probably moved.The scientists, according to BBC, will be able to date the bones within five hours and formally identify by DNA in a longer amount of time.Emanuela Orlandi first went missing June of 1983 after a flute lesson when she was seen at a bus stop in central Rome. After that, she was never seen or heard from again.

