Britain challenges start-ups to support mental health of self-isolators

All Britons have been told to avoid unnecessary interaction to slow the spread of coronavirus and a further 1.5 million people with underlying health conditions have been instructed to cease all social contact for 12 weeks.

The government said a total of 500,000 pounds ($578,000) of funding would be available to innovators who can find digital ways to support those who need help during the outbreak – including people requiring mental health support and those with social care needs.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said staying at home and avoiding contact with others would ultimately save lives.

"However, we know isolation is not easy – especially for older people, those who live alone, have mental health problems or those who care for others," he said.

"If people cannot leave the house, we need to quickly find ways to bring support to them and today I am calling on the strength of our innovative technology sector to take on this challenge."