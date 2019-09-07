British Airways to cancel some flights to Israel amid pilot strikes

The G-EUPH British Airways Airbus A319-131 makes its final approach for landing at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, France. (photo credit: REUTERS)

British Airways pilots announced a two-day strike that is set to begin this coming Monday, cancelling nearly 850 flights, which will inevitably include flights to Israel.



4,930 pilots are participating in the strike in their struggle with British Airways management regarding terms of employment.

Ahead of the expected strike, British Airways cancelled “thousands” of flights throughout booking websites and other travel arrangement mediums.A morning flight on September 11, which was expected to travel from London to Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, has been cancelled in the wake of this recent news Normally, British Airways runs three flights to Israel daily, normally taking off from Heathrow Airport. Israelis and travelers who have booked flights on these days have been notified by email that their flights have effectively been cancelled.British Airways management has threatened to suspend family benefit packages for up to three years if the strike continues.All British Airways employees are eligible for benefits such as a 90 percent discount on flights that have free space or upgrades to business class - all which are based on seniority and status of the pilots and/or employees.The British Air Line Pilot's Association (BALPA), the registered trade union established to represent UK pilots, said, "The gap between BA's position and BALPA's position is about £5m. Our proposal remains on the table should BA wish to reach agreement prior to strike action.”“It is completely unacceptable that BALPA is destroying the travel plans of tens of thousands of our customers with this unjustifiable strike action,” said British Airways. “We are extremely sorry that after many months of negotiations, based on a very fair offer, BALPA has decided on this reckless course of action.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });