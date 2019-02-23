British Prime Minister Theresa May comments on Labour Party attrition

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Following the resignation of seven members of the British parliament from the Labour Party and the antisemitic stance of party chairman Jeremy Corbyn, British Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday that, "I never thought I would see the day when Jews are worried about their future in this country," the British leader said, "I never thought that the day would come when the Labor Party would be accused of institutional antisemitism by its former members."



On Monday, seven party members resigned following Corbyn's position on Brexit and a series of antisemitic statements he had released.

The dissidents explained that the party "was kidnapped by the politics of the extreme left." The recently retired members of the party are are Luciana Berger, Angela Smith, Gavin Shuker, Chuka Umunna, among others.The group of legislators, who call themselves "The Independent Group" after the retirement, includes MK Chuka Umunna, a prominent candidate for the party's leadership, and Luciana Berger, who was prominent in her statements against Labour's antisemitism bias.Labour chairman Corbyn said he was disappointed with their decision to leave the party."We did everything we could to save him, but now he is 'hijacked' by extreme left-wing politics," said party member Chris Leslie at a press conference convened by the dissidents. "Another proof of the Labor betrayal in Europe is now open to all, and the proposal to allow the government's proposal to pass the Brexit agreement repeatedly prevents the public from saying the last word."The Labour Party won 262 seats in the last election in 2017.Corbyn denies that he has allowed the spread of antisemitism within the Labor Party and has done much to eradicate it, "I am disappointed that these MPs felt they could not continue working together for the Labour Party, whose values ​​encouraged millions to vote for it in the last elections in Britain."

