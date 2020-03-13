The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
CONCACAF suspends Champions League due to coronavirus

By REUTERS  
MARCH 13, 2020 00:14
CONCACAF on Thursday suspended its Champions League, effective immediately, due to coronavirus, the confederation announced.
"At Concacaf the welfare of everyone associated with our matches and competitions is of paramount importance to us. We have been closely monitoring the public health situation as it has been evolving in the US and across the entire region," CONCACAF said in a statement Thursday.
"Given the developments last night, including new guidance issued by countries, cities and states, we have made the decision to suspend the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League with immediate effect. We are continuing to discuss arrangements for other upcoming Concacaf competitions and will make a further public statement in due course."
The last matches played before the announcement were on Wednesday night, while Los Angeles FC and Cruz Azul were scheduled to meet in a quarterfinal first-leg match at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday.
In the first leg of two CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal series on Wednesday, Club America cruised to a 3-0 win over Atlanta United in Mexico City, while Tigres, a visiting Mexican squad, defeated New York City FC 1-0 at Harrison, N.J.
Earlier Thursday, MLS announced it suspended all games for 30 days, effective immediately, while all men's and women's national team matches were canceled through April by US Soccer.


