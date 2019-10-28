Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Julian Castro: Re-establish US consulate in Jerusalem, restore Palestinian aid

“In addition to that, we need to ensure that they have the opportunity to restart their mission here in the United States,” he added.

By
October 28, 2019 18:19
1 minute read.
Housing and Urban Development secretary Julian Castro

Housing and Urban Development secretary Julian Castro. (photo credit: REUTERS)

WASHINGTON – Former housing secretary and democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro said on Monday that he would undo some of the Trump administration’s most notable actions regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“We need to re-establish a US consulate in east Jerusalem and make clear that under a two-state approach, that would be the embassy under a Palestinian state,” he said at the annual conference of J Street, the progressive Jewish group. “In addition to that, we need to ensure that they have the opportunity to restart their mission here in the United States.” The PLO office in Washington was closed by US President Donald Trump’s administration in September 2018, citing a lack of progress in peace talks with Israel.

“I would also restore the UN funding that was stripped by the Trump administration, which was a mistake, to provide aid that is desperately needed.” Castro continued. “Those are the kinds of things that I believe the next president could do immediately to regain some trust, and rebuild trust and confidence among Palestinians, in addition to taking a different tone.”

Speaking about the situation around the conflict on college campuses, Castro said: “I don’t agree with BDS, I don’t support BDS, but I also do not support cracking down on political speech. People should be able to express themselves.”


Related Content

Pete Buttigieg, the Democratic mayor of South Bend, Indiana
October 28, 2019
Buttigieg: US support for Israel is not support for annexation

By OMRI NAHMIAS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings