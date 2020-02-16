Conference of Presidents baffled by US refusals to release Pollard

Members of the Conference of American Jewish Organizations are baffled by the ongoing refusal by the US Government to allow Jonathan Pollard to move to Israel.Pollard, 65, a former civilian defense analyst was released from prison in November, 2015, after serving 30 years of a life sentence for passing classified material to Israel, an ally of the US.. Others who committed treason for passing classified material to enemies of the United States, served far less time and were permitted to leave the country.Pollard who received Israeli citizenship in absentia, would like nothing more than to spend his remaining years in Israel and to bring back his seriously ill wife Esther who left Israel to join him in America after he was paroled, but the Americans will not allow him to leave.In other words, Pollard was released but he wasn't freed.The Pollard issue has frequently been raised with the American authorities by both Israeli and American Jewish leaders, but to no avail."It is brought up every time we go for a meeting to the White House. We have been baffled by it for years, " Malcolm Hoenlein the executive vice president of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations said at a media conference in Jerusalem on Sunday prior to the opening of the annual CoP conference at the Inbal Hotel.Hoenlein who was responding to a question from the floor said that he could not understand why it was that Pollard was not permitted to come to Israel.Conference Chairman Arthur Stark, in relating to the CoP visit to Saudi Arabia prior to coming to Israel said that CoP has been engaging with the Gulf States for a number of years and attributed the willingness of some of these states to engage with Israel to their commonality of interests, most notably the threat from Iran.Aside from that the younger generations in the Arab world are looking at the Internet and seeing what is happening in the world. They are saying to their leadership: 'What about us?' "They see America and Israel as shining examples of what can be, and show signs of embracing innovation," said Stark.Listing Qatar, Morocco, Egypt as some of the countries in the region which CoP has visited over the past twenty years, Hoenlein said "it's a long term investment in building confidence and contributing to the region. We want to be responsible and constructive players."