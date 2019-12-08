Donald Trump addresses the Israeli-American Council - WATCH LIVE

American President Donald Trump will be the keynote speaker at the Israeli-American Council (IAC) annual summit in Florida on Saturday night, around 3:30 a.m. Israel time.Nearly 4,000 people from around the world are in attendance at the IAC summit, which started on Dec. 5 in South Florida. At the conference, participants are discussing pressing matters in Diaspora Jewish affairs.
Others expected to speak during the same session as Trump:
>President Juan Orlando Hernández, Republic of Honduras
>First Lady Ana García Carías, Republic of Honduras
>Ambassador Ron Dermer, Israeli Ambassador to the United States
>Special Envoy Elan Carr, United States Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism
>Nitzan Horowitz, Member of Knesset