Eight-year-old forgoes Christmas gifts to buy dog food for local shelter

An eight year old girl has foregone Christmas gifts to instead help out homeless animals spending their Christmas in a local shelter. Landyn Wadsworth was so moved by a 2016 visit to the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter in Pasco, Washington to find a pet that for the last three years she has asked for donations to buy food for the cats and dogs there instead of receiving gifts, her mother Alisha said, according to KEPR.
This year her haul amounted to 600lb of pet food plus a whole sack of treats, creating a stash taller than she is. "Landon's wish for Christmas was food donations for the shelter and it looks like her wish came true!! We are so grateful for your kindness and I'm sure the dogs and cats are too!!," the shelter posted on Facebook. Alisha says Landyn has already started collecting for next year's Christmas donation.
This year her haul amounted to 600lb of pet food plus a whole sack of treats, creating a stash taller than she is. "Landon's wish for Christmas was food donations for the shelter and it looks like her wish came true!! We are so grateful for your kindness and I'm sure the dogs and cats are too!!," the shelter posted on Facebook. Alisha says Landyn has already started collecting for next year's Christmas donation.