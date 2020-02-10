The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Elon Musk: Facebook is 'lame.' Delete it.

Musk has long been critical of Facebook, removing the pages for both his companies in 2018.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 22:52
SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk attends a post-launch news conference to discuss the SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut capsule in-flight abort test at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. January 19, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS)
SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk attends a post-launch news conference to discuss the SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut capsule in-flight abort test at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. January 19, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS)
Elon Musk has taken a swipe at Facebook, calling on his Twitter followers to delete it. "It's lame," he said.
The business magnate and investor was replying to a tweet by actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who had earlier posted a picture of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a Roman Emperor.
"We don't let 1 person control the electricity [or] water for 2.5 billion people [so] why do we let 1 man control the information seen by 2.5 billion people?" Baron Cohen asked, adding "Facebook needs to be regulated by governments, not ruled by an emperor!"
Musk replied: #DeleteFacebook It’s lame.

Baron Cohen has been an outspoken critic of social media platforms including Twitter, Google and YouTube, calling them "the greatest propaganda machine in history" at the Anti Defamation League's International Leadership summit in November.
His particular concern is that the platforms lead to a proliferation of antisemitic material.
“It’s no surprise that the greatest propaganda machine in history has spread the oldest conspiracy theory in history — the lie that Jews are somehow dangerous. As one headline put it, ‘Just Think What Goebbels Could Have Done with Facebook‘,” he said at the same event.
Musk too has long been a critic of the sites. In 2018 he removed the Facebook pages for his companies Tesla and Space X in response to a widely shared tweet circulating at the time, calling on people to remove their pages. "What's Facebook?" Musk sniped.
By midday, both pages had been taken down. They each had more than 2 million likes.
"I don't use [Facebook] & never have, so don't think I'm some kind of martyr or my companies are taking a huge blow," Musk later Tweeted, according to CNN. "Also, we don't advertise or pay for endorsements, so ... don't care."
The companies do maintain pages on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, as does Musk himself. He has previously said that the site is "probably ok,' as long as it maintains a distance from Facebook.


