The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Germany stops flights from coronavirus-infected Iran after public outrage

"Politics allows the Corona-Mullah-Airline to land in Germany.”

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
MARCH 16, 2020 14:30
A cleric man wears a protective mask amid concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, at Najaf airport in the holy city of Najaf upon his arrival from Iran (photo credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)
A cleric man wears a protective mask amid concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, at Najaf airport in the holy city of Najaf upon his arrival from Iran
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)
BERLIN - Germany's transport ministry plans to halt flights from Iran and China in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, newspaper Bild reported on Monday, citing government sources.
The announcement came as incredulous commentators on social media could not understand the decision by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to permit Iranian regime flights to enter Germany. The Islamic Republic remains ground zero for the spread of the coronavirus in the Middle East.
Natalie Amiri, the Iran bureau chief for ARD German television, tweeted on Monday:
"Iran is an epicenter of the coronavirus !!! Nevertheless, several IranAir flights from Tehran still land in Frankfurt every week. People enter Germany without tests at the border or quarantine requirements. Not understandable.”
Amiri linked to a screenshot of an IranAir flight which departed Tehran and arrived in Frankfurt, Germany on Monday.

Mina Bai, an Iranian-Norwegian writer, tweeted: "A plane from Iran came to Germany/Frankfurt tonight/last night despite the high risk of corona without any quarantine.”

The German-Iranian dissident Dr. Kazem Moussavi wrote on Twitter: “Shame on Appeasement! Politics allows the Corona-Mullah-Airline to land in Germany.”
Iran’s regime announced that more than 100 coronavirus deaths on Sunday. According to Fox News, it was “the nation’s biggest single-day jump in fatalities since the outbreak began, while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ruled out a general quarantine amid the spreading global pandemic.”
Iran’s Health Ministry said the 113 new deaths brought the death toll to 724, and confirmed that there are roughly 14,000 coronavirus cases in the country. Iran is widely viewed as the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East.
Iran Air has been accused of aiding Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in his war against Syrian opposition groups. Iran Air uses airports in the German cities of Cologne, Frankfurt and Hamburg for passenger and cargo flights. According to a UN resolution from 2010, Iran Air was cited as a company that was possibly involved in sanctions evasion.
The US Department of Treasury sanctioned Iran Air in 2011 for “providing material support and services to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics."
The Trump administration re-imposed sanctions on IranAir after the 2015 nuclear deal lifted economic penalties on the airline.
The Jerusalem Post reported in October 2018 that Varengold Bank, which is based in Hamburg, conducts business with IranAir.
Reuters contributed to this article.


Tags Iran germany Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Israel's counterterrorism policies on virus containment By JPOST EDITORIAL
Role of journalism in the era of coronavirus - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus conundrums and repercussions By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': The time for change is here By EHUD OLMERT
Orit Arfa Israel's coronavirus response sets a dangerous precedent By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 Israel plans to use counter-terrorism tools to stop spread of coronavirus
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Nvidia calls on PC gamers to contribute to the fight against coronavirus
Coronavirus
4 New Israeli apps to make life easier during the coronavirus outbreak
The Track Virus app allows users to see if they had crossed paths with any confirmed coronavirus cases.
5 Rivlin negotiating unity government with Netanyahu, Gantz
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Coronavirus
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by