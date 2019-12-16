Harvey Weinstein brags about 'pioneering' promotion of women

Weeks before the start of his trial, alleged serial rapist and former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein gave a controversial interview to the New York Post claiming he has been a pioneer for increasing acting roles for women."I feel like the forgotten man," he said. "I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I'm not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!"$25 million civil settlement with more than 30 of them.23 of Weinstein's accusers responded to the interview, saying he is "trying to gaslight society again.""He says in a new interview he doesn't want to be forgotten," the New York Post's Page Six quoted the women's statement. "Well, he won't be. He will be remembered as a sexual predator and unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing.""He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said enough. We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse." The statement was signed by Rosanna Arquette, Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd.In 2017, it was reported that Israeli spy firm Black Cube was hired by Weinstein to extract information from Rose McGowan. The company, whose workers are former Mossad and other intelligence agents, sent its investigators, using false identities, to meet McGowan.It was later revealed that the one who gave Weinstein the contacts who later connected him to Black Cube was former prime minister Ehud Barak. Barak reportedly linked the alleged sex offender to ex-Mossad agents who later connected him to Black Cube.Black Cube later said it regretted the operation. "Of course we apologize to whoever was hurt by this," said Asher Tishler, who is listed as a member of Black Cube's advisory board, in a TV interview.The company was recently hired by the Defense Ministry to work on intelligence projects, according to the IDF and the ministry's spokesperson.Weinstein gave the interview days after undergoing a spinal surgery following an injury he had sustained in a car accident in August."It all got eviscerated because of what happened," Weinstein said. "My work has been forgotten." He denied claims that he is overblowing his physical condition, claiming "this was a major operation" and that such reports are "fake news.""I want this city to recognize who I was instead of what I've become," he said. Weinstein is charged with five counts of predatory sexual assault, criminal sex act and rape and goes on trial January 6 in Manhattan Supreme Court.More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment dating back decades. Weinstein's production company, The Weinstein Company, has reportedly reached a