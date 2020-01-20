The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Honduras blacklisting of Hezbollah welcome, but no game changer - analysis

What Honduras is doing on Hezbollah is positive, but it is by no means going to tip the scales.

By HERB KEINON  
JANUARY 20, 2020 19:38
Friends of Zion founder Dr. Mike Evans presents the award to Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR)
Friends of Zion founder Dr. Mike Evans presents the award to Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR)
Honduras is a small, impoverished country in Central America that is riven with crime and does not have much international influence. The announcement by its president in a Twitter post on Monday that it will declare all of Hezbollah a terrorist organization should, therefore, not be overblown.
We're talking here about Honduras, not Brazil.
Unlike Honduras, Brazil is a Latin American powerhouse, and one which is contemplating blacklisting Hezbollah in its entirety, but has not yet taken the plunge.
We're talking about Honduras, not France, a European country with historical ties to Lebanon, and whose blackballing of the entire organization – not an artificial distinction made between its political and military wings – would have a major impact and could lead other European countries to do the same.
What Honduras is doing on Hezbollah is positive, but it is by no means going to tip the scales.
Hezbollah is believed to be very active in drug and criminal activity in other parts of Latin America – particularly the porous tri-border area where Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay meet – and money from for these illicit activities go to fund the organization's operations around the world.
Brazil is considering blackballing Hezbollah, something that the US is urging its Latin American allies to do in order to significantly impact the organization's financing from foreign sources. Argentina and Paraguay both took the step last year.    
Among the reasons Brazil is believed to be tarrying is because of concerns in the country that this would strain ties with Iran, which imports some $2.5 billion of goods from Brazil each year.
Honduras does not have that consideration, and – in fact – one of the reasons it is believed to be willing to go through with this step is because it hopes that by so doing it will land on the right side of the US administration, which is actively lobbying its Latin America allies to take the move.
Following the killing of Quds force commander Qasem Soleimani earlier this month, the US has an even heightened interested in getting its allies to sanction Hezbollah, since the Lebanese based organization is widely considered Iran's proxy – the long arm of the Iranian regime – and may be called upon by Iran to extract revenge for the Soleimani killing.
The move by Honduras is a symbolic act of stepping up the pressure on the terrorist organization, an organization which in 2017 reportedly received almost $700 million from Iran, and whose arsenal of missiles – one that would make a small NATO country blush – was supplied by the Iranians.
Iran, however, is today unable to funnel funds into Hezbollah to the same degree it has in the past, simple because – thanks to US sanctions – it does not have the same funds available that it once did. Steps taken, therefore, to further constrict Hezbollah’s ability to raise money abroad would place another crimp on the organization’s already over-stretched  finances.
But the real steps need to be taken in Europe, where Hezbollah has operatives and supporters fanned out across the continent raising money.
In addition to Israel, the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have all designated Hezbollah in its entirety as a terrorist organization. By contrast, the EU and most of the countries in it have only blacklisted Hezbollah's military wing. The Bundestag called for the German government to blacklist the entire organization in December, but that vote was non-binding and a German government announcement is still pending.
The reasons for the EU's hesitance are varied, ranging from a claim that they do not want to destabilize Lebanon's politics – since Hezbollah is a dominant political party in the country – to a fear that blacklisting Hezbollah would provoke the organization and trigger a terrorist response inside their own countries, or against their own nationals
Nevertheless, weakening Hezbollah – strangling its ability to raise funds – would weaken Iran and its malign influence in the region.
Honduras is to be applauded for the move. It's just a shame that countries such as Brazil and France are not exactly taking their cues on such matters from Tegucigalpa.


Tags Hezbollah brazil Honduras
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Everyone must serve By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Naftali Bennett played his cards right By YAAKOV KATZ
On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the Americans By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
2 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
3 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
4 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
5 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by