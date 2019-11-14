NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Hundreds protest outside Erdogan-Trump meeting

"America, stand with your Kurdish allies," the crowd chanted.

Hundreds gathered at Lafayette Park across from the White House on Wednesday to protest the visit by Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, 13 November 2019. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Hundreds gathered at Lafayette Park across from the White House on Wednesday to protest the visit by Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, 13 November 2019.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
WASHINGTON – Although it was just above zero degrees Celsius, a few hundred people gathered at Lafayette Park across from the White House on Wednesday to protest the visit by  Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Washington.
The protesters – many of them Armenian, Kurds, and Greek – carried signs against the Turkish offensive in Northeast Syria, such as, "Stop the Turkish invasion" and "America, stand with your Kurdish allies." They were chanting "Erdogan terrorist," among other slogans.
Dozens of protesters held the Kurdish flag. 
Salar Haji, a 23-year-old man from Harrisonburg, Virginia, moved to the US from Iraqi Kurdistan when he was five. He told The Jerusalem Post that he and his friends carpooled to Washington from his hometown, a place with a large Kurdish community.
"We grabbed as many friends as we could," he said. "If you believe in the country that you are born and raised in, if you stand with your people, you need to attend such an event."
"I am Kurdish. Born and raised in Kurdistan," he added. "Time and time again, history repeats itself. Each generation, you look back, there's some sort of oppression against the Kurds. Showing our face in events like this is the only way I feel as if I can raise awareness and show support of my people.
"It seems like nobody even mentions this [the situation of the Kurds]. It just goes under the rug," he continued. "It's ridiculous for the American president to be backing such things to be going on."
Soma Aga was born and raised in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She came to the protest with her cousins.
"I think it's important for me as a Kurd who was born and raised in the United States," she told the Post. "It helps to feel that connection with my people and to let them know that I'm there with them while they're struggling."
She said that she decided to protest "because we have a voice and we have that right. So, it's important that we exercise our right and let them know that the Kurds [are] a big demographic here in the United States, and that's unacceptable.”
Azad Kurd arrived at the protest with his father, who currently lives in Canada, and came especially from Toronto to join his son.
"The turnout is great," he said. "Many people here. We're here to take a stand and make a change and stop this Turkish invasion on Northeast Syria.
"When you look around the world, there are protests going on in Iraq, in Lebanon, in Hong Kong, huge protests and all these protests show the people in the world that if you all come together and if you bring all your voices together as one and then you can make a difference in the political agendas of international powers," he said.


Tags kurds Erdogan Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jeff Barak An appointment that smacks of panic and paranoia By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Yair Netanyahu’s gaffes By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Daniel Schatz Destruction of Poland’s Jewish community in 1968: A remaining open wound By DANIEL SCHATZ
Liat Collins My word: When dates with history are lost in cyberspace By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Above the fold - Their loss, not ours By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel
3 Israeli schools, stores to start reopening after day-long shut down
A CLASSROOM
4 Russian submarine found near Israeli coast
The Russian nuclear submarine Dmitrij Donskoj
5 Israel strikes deputy Islamic Jihad chief's home in Damascus - casualties
Site of tSite of the alleged Israeli attack against Islamic Jihad in Damascus on Tuesdayhe alleged Israeli attack in Damascus on Tuesday
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by