India charges Muslim leader with culpable homicide over coronavirus surge

India's tally of coronavirus infections has since jumped to 12,380, including 414 deaths.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 16, 2020 09:17
A man watches India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on a television announcing the extension of a nationwide lockdown till May 3, to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in New Delhi, India, April 14, 2020.
A man watches India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on a television announcing the extension of a nationwide lockdown till May 3, to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in New Delhi, India, April 14, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS)
India has brought charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the chief of a Muslim seminary for holding a gathering last month that authorities say led to a big jump in coronavirus infections, police said on Thursday.
The headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat group in a cramped corner of Delhi were sealed and thousands of followers, including some from Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh, were taken into quarantine after it emerged they had attended meetings there in mid-March.
Police initially filed a case against Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi, the chief of the center, for violating a ban on big gatherings but had now invoked the law against culpable homicide, a police spokesman said.
“Delhi police had filed a first information report earlier against the Tablighi chief, now section 304 has been added," the officer said, referring to culpable homicide in the penal code, which carries a maximum punishment of a 10-year prison term.
A spokesman for the Tablighi Jamaat group, Mujeeb-ur Rehman, declined to comment saying they had not confirmed reports about the new charges.
The Tablighi is one of the world's biggest Sunni Muslim proselytizing organizations with followers in more than 80 countries, promoting a pure form of Islam.
Authorities said at the beginning of the month that a third of the nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases at that time were either people who attended the Tablighi gathering or those who were later exposed to them.
India's tally of coronavirus infections has since jumped to 12,380, including 414 deaths, as of Thursday.
In the coronavirus hot spot of Delhi, 1,080 of its 1,561 cases were linked to the group's gathering, according to the city government data on Wednesday.
The Tablighi administrators earlier said many of the followers who had visited its offices in a narrow, winding lane in Delhi's historic Nizamuddin quarter were stranded after the government declared a three-week lockdown, and the center had to offer them shelter.
Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government have cautioned against fanning communal tension by laying the blame for the spread of the coronavirus on the Muslim group.
Officials have rejected suggestions they were unfairly targeting the Muslim community, but said they had to rebuke the group because it had behaved irresponsibly by ignoring social-distancing rules.
The Tablighi was also linked to a surge of cases in neighboring Pakistan where it canceled a similar gathering, but only at the last minute when thousands had already arrived at a premises in the city of Lahore.
A gathering organized by the group in Malaysia also led to a surge of cases there and in several other Southeast Asian countries.
Pakistan has recorded 6,505 cases according to its latest data, a jump of 520 over the previous day. About 60 percent of Pakistan's cases load was linked to the Tablighi or were people who had gone on religious pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia and Iran, officials said.
Here are official government figures on the spread of the coronavirus in South Asia:
* India has 12,380 confirmed cases, including 414 deaths
* Pakistan has 5,988 cases, including 107 deaths
* Bangladesh has 803 cases, including 39 deaths
* Afghanistan has 784 cases, including 29 deaths
* Sri Lanka has 238 cases, including 7 deaths
* Maldives has 21 cases and no deaths
* Nepal has 16 cases and no deaths
* Bhutan has five cases and no deaths


Tags Muslims india Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
