Hackers claiming to be from Iran defaced and placed a pro-Iranian message and a bloodied image of US president Donald Trump being punched in the face on the website of the US Federal Depository Library Program, according to a report released by CBS news. Written in both Farsi and English, the message said that “martyrdom was (Soleimani’s) ... reward for years of implacable efforts,” with another caption noting that “this is only small part of Iran’s cyber ability!” A spokesperson from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a section of the US Department of Homeland Security, acknowledged that the hack took place. "We are aware the website of the Federal Depository Library Program (FDLP) was defaced with pro-Iranian, anti-US messaging," the spokesperson said in a statement. "At this time, there is no confirmation that this was the action of Iranian state-sponsored actors. The website was taken offline and is no longer accessible. CISA is monitoring the situation with FDLP and our federal partners."Another senior US official noted that the defacement is a small-time event that was likely carried out by Iranian sympathizers. The hack comes amid increased tensions between the United States and Iran following the assassination of Iran Revolutionary Guards Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a US strike in Baghdad on January 2. Iran has since vowed to take revenge for the assassination, alluding to potential attack against US assets and interests throughout the Middle East, in addition to US allies.