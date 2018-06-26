Iran’s ‘death to Khamanei’ protests continue into third day

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Iran’s regime is struggling to restore calm in the capital after three days of protests have rocked central and symbolic areas, including the Bazaar and near parliament. The protests have focused on the economic crises in Iran and the feeling that the leadership is disconnected from the concerns of average Iranians. The protests come after six months of unrest in Iran that began in December 2017 and have included sporadic protests about a variety of issues, from the economy to women’s rights and foreign policy.



As the initial protesters were gathering on Sunday, Iran’s leadership put on a positive face. Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi predicted that European states would put forward economic support against US sanctions within ten days and help preserve the Iran Deal or JCPOA.





Foreign Minister Javad Zarif boasted, “We are all in one ship in Iran, principalists, reformists, non-partisan and opponents of the Islamic Republic.” But by mid-day Abas Aslani, a journalist and visiting scholar at the Center for Middle East Strategic Studies, said that Iranians were criticizing President Hassan Rouhani for traveling to the Tochal resort “while Iranian currency is depreciating day by day.” Even as the government was banning 1,339 imports, he was accused of wearing US brands.On Sunday afternoon, protesters were chanting slogans in the historic Bazaar in Tehran and protesters gathered at parliament. Zarif accused foreign media, including Reuters, of spreading “false” stories about the Iranian economy. The protesters targeted Iranian involvement in Syria.By Monday, the police in Tehran had taken control of the Bazaar and many shops remained closed. Clashes also erupted with protesters near parliament. But social media showed continuing support for the demonstrations.One showed a truck emptying bricks for the crowds to use, apparently against the police. Despite the protests Iranians paused Monday to cheer their team playing Portugal. Even though its World Cup hopes came to an end Monday it was a momentary distraction from the otherwise bleak economic woes in the country.On Tuesday, Rouhani blamed foreign enemies and the regime portrayed the recent protests as part of an “economic war” being waged on the country. Rouhani had made similar comments in January and March against unrest in Iran, claiming unrest is always the result of a foreign conspiracy with the US at its head.Despite the protests, the Iranian regime continued to stress its regional accomplishments. Ali Akbar Velayati, advisor to Ayatollah Ali Khameini, claimed in a speech to Iraqi intellectuals in Tehran on Tuesday that Iran and Iraq would continue to stand up to America, the “common enemy of both the Iranian and Iraqi nations.”Meanwhile, Khameini’s military advisor Yahya Rahim Safavi said on Sunday that “our capabilities will reach the Mediterranean shores.”The emphasis on rebuilding Iraq and fighting far away conflicts among Khameini’s inner circle seems to have fueled the protesters who shouted slogans against involvement throughout the region, wondering why Tehran was wasting money for Iraqis, Syrians, Palestinians, Lebanese and others, while ignoring locals.The protests in Tehran also capped six months of unrest that began in December. According to columnist Amir Taheri, the parliament’s security committee was holding a session to examine the recent protests.