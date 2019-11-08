Jewish paper’s page 1 editorial asks ‘fellow citizens’ not to vote Corbyn

The London-based Jewish Chronicle, Britain’s oldest Jewish newspaper, published a front-page editorial calling on “our fellow British citizens” not to vote for Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in next month’s national elections.



“The vast majority of British Jews consider Jeremy Corbyn to be an antisemite. In the most recent poll, last month, the figure was 87 per cent,” read the editorial, which also criticized Corbyn for his failure to deal with antisemitism in the party.

The editorial noted that the same poll that found nearly half of British Jews would “seriously consider” emigrating if Corbyn wins on December 12, which, the editorial said, “will give you an indication of what it feels like to be a British Jew at a time when the official opposition is led by a man widely held to be an antisemite.”It also noted that Corbyn has referred to Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, as his “friends.” It also expressed concern that voters would focus on issues on other pressing issues facing the country, particularly the ongoing Brexit saga, and not on Corbyn’s “racist views.” Ignoring them would signify that the wider British public considers Jewish fears “irrelevant,” the editorial asserted.“We believe that the overwhelming majority of British people abhor racism. We ask only that, when you cast your vote, you act on that,” the editorial concluded.Corbyn on Sunday told The Guardian newspaper that British Jews have nothing to fear if the Labour Party he leads wins the national elections

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });