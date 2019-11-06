Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Johnson urges Trump to lift tariffs on scotch whiskey

Johnson also urged Trump not to impose tariffs on car exports.

By REUTERS
November 6, 2019 05:17
Johnson urges Trump to lift tariffs on scotch whiskey

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a phone call, urged U.S. President Donald Trump to lift tariffs on goods including Scotch whisky, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Johnson also urged Trump not to impose tariffs on car exports, the statement added.

A White House statement about the call did not give any specifics on the two leaders' discussion of trade issues.

"The two leaders again reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Special Relationship through a robust bilateral free trade agreement once the United Kingdom leaves the EU," the White House said.

"The President also stressed the need for NATO allies to robustly fund their defenses," it said.

Last month, the United States slapped a 25%-tariff on Scotch whisky and other European products in retaliation for European Union subsidies on large aircraft.

Separately, the Trump administration has threatened to impose tariffs of as much as 25% on EU vehicles and parts. Washington is due to decide whether to enact the duties by Nov. 14. The tariffs have already been delayed once by six months, and trade experts say that could happen again.


Related Content

Airbnb apartment (Illustrative)
November 5, 2019
Airbnb banning 'party houses' after shooting left 5 dead

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings