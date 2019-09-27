Jordan, Palestinians confident UNRWA’s mandate will be renewed

SEATS NORMALLY occupied by the United States delegation are empty one day after the US announced its withdrawal from the UN’s Human Rights Council, at the United Nations in Geneva on June 20, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)

There is a commitment to renew the mandate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNWRA) when it comes up for renewal in December, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told reporters in New York following a Thursday donor meeting for the organization.



Safadi dismissed speculation that the UN investigation into ethical misconduct at UNRWA could sway the 193-member UN General Assembly not to renew the organization’s mandate, which is voted on every three years.

“The [donor] meeting was solid in terms of the message it sent. We all stand by UNRWA. We will all do what it takes to preserve UNRWA. .. Every speaker agreed on the need to preserve UNRWA. There were financial pledges that were made. There was also a commitment to renew the UNRWA mandate,” Safadi said on Thursday.The UN investigation into UNRWA deals with “alleged corruption that does not have [anything] to do with mismanagement of funds, it has to do with other alleged practices by the administration. We are committed to a due legal process. The Secretary General has assured the meeting that a due legal process is ongoing,” Safadi said.He added that the result of the investigation would be made public, but that in the interim the Palestinian refugees should not suffer the consequences.UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krähenbühl told the Dubai based Al-Arabiya that the organization still has a $120 million shortfall for its 2019 budget. UNRWA services 5.6 million Palestinian refuges in the West Bank, Gaza, east Jerusalem, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.Its cash strapped situation was made worse by the US withdrawal in 2018 of its annual $360 million contribution to the organization’s $1.2 billion budget. Krähenbühl told Al-Arabiya that a $120 million.“We are very keen to see a reputation of the confidence that was expressed three years ago when 167, out of 193, UN member states voted to renew UNRWA’s mandate,” Krähenbühl said.PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Saeb Erekat told Palestine TV he was confident that there enough support for the mandate’s renewal.The Trump administration and many right-wing Israelis have been harshly critical of UNRWA. They have argued that Palestinians could be better served by local organizations, rather than a UN one. In particular, they have taken issue with UNRWA designation of refugee status to the descendants of the Palestinian refugees from the 1948 and the 1967 wars, a move that creates a perpetually expanding refugee population.In Geneva on Monday, the James Lindsay, UNRWA’s former general-counsel, spoke out against the organization at an event sponsored by the NGO UN Watch. It was held on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council’s 42nd session. In 2009, after leaving the organization, he wrote a report critical of UNRWA for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.In Geneva this week, Lindsay said, the ethical accusations against UNRWA were not structural, but the stress of the UN investigation could open the door to reform.“The main change that needs to be made, has been to change the definition of a refugee, when UNRWA,” he said.Lindsay also noted that when it began in 1949, it was mostly a humanitarian and welfare organization, focused on the immediate needs of people in great distress.Now, he said, only 10% of the organization’s expenditures went to basic services such as food, and the bulk of the spending was for education and health care, something that should be provided by the local governments. Initially the idea was that UNRWA would provide relief and then help resettle the Palestinians, he said, noting that it would be good to return to that original mission.At one point, Lindsay said, there was a proposition to slowly eliminate UNRWA over a five year period, thereby allowing time for the services to be transferred.

