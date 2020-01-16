According to the complaint, “The Imam Ali Mosque serves as a meeting place and event location for the meetings of this association as well as of individuals in particular, who work as supporters of terrorists, terrorist organizations and various other sponsors of terrorist activities.”



The complaint, which was sent to prosecutor Jörg Fröhlich, further stated that “the institution [Islamic Center of Hamburg] in its entirety as well as each board member as an individual and as a community, and also the members…fulfill the act of supporting terrorists as individuals and terrorist associations.”



The popular German news and commentary website Tichys Einblick first published the complaint filed with the local prosecutor’s office.

The Jerusalem Post reported that a group of 600 pro-Iranian regime Islamists attended a memorial service in early January at the Islamic Center in Hamburg to mourn the death of the EU- and US-designated terrorist Qasem Soleimani.

The US administration said it eliminated Soleimani on January 3 because he planned terrorist attacks against American diplomats.

The mourners from the Islamic Center praised Soleimani as a “heroic martyr.”

The criminal complaint states the Islamic Center’s “board of directors and the association's members work as an extended arm of the Tehran revolutionary leadership…and are actively involved in the dissemination of Islamist ideas and the support of related activities at home and abroad.”



According to the complaint, “all of the association's activities can also be seen as direct and indirect support, probably also of a financial nature, for terrorists and terrorist organizations.”



The complaint noted that the Islamic Center honored Soleimani and he served as the head of the Quds Force that is responsible for operations outside of Iran’s territory for Tehran’s regime. The Kurdish community leader wrote the Quds Force provides “financial and material aid to terrorist organizations, for example, Hezbollah.”



The Islamic Center of Hamburg is also a stronghold of Hezbollah members in Germany. According to German intelligence reports, there are 1,050 Hezbollah operatives in Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel refuses to ban the entire Hezbollah structure in the federal republic.

Soleimani was listed as number 15 on the current European list of terrorists, wrote the complaint.

German Hezbollah members, according to intelligence reports, transfer money to Hezbollah’s parent organization in Beirut. The German government has not imposed a crackdown on financial transfers from Hezbollah operatives to Beirut or elsewhere.

Germany’s intelligence agency classifies the Islamic Center as an “instrument” of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the federal republic.

The German federal government declared the Shi’ite umbrella organization to be “influenced by extremists.”

The Islamic Center and its Mosque, which are owned by the Islamic Republic of Iran, charter buses each year to Berlin’s Al-Quds protest that calls for the destruction of Israel.

The annual demonstration is packed each year with Hezbollah operatives and Iranian regime supporters who also spread BDS activity against Israel.

Hamburg's social democratic government negotiated a 2012 agreement with Muslim organizations that pledged common values and peaceful activities and tolerance. According to the contract, the Islamic Center agreed to "international understanding and tolerance toward other cultures, religions and world views." The current Green Party and Social Democratic Party coalition government seeks to continue dialogue with the Islamic Center and not pull the plug on its contract with the radical Islamic organization. In 2017, a politician from Hamburg urged the cancellation of the city's contract with the Iranian-controlled institution because it participates in the annual Quds Day rally. Carsten Ovens, from the Christian Democratic Union faction in Hamburg's legislative body, told The Post at the time that the "CDU is calling for the suspension of the agreements" because "Israel's right to exist and the freedom of the Jewish people are not subject to negotiation."