June 16 2018
|
Tammuz, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Kushner, Greenblatt discuss Mideast peace effort with UN chief

Kushner and Greenblatt will travel next week across the Middle East to gauge the region's readiness for their peace plan.

By
June 16, 2018 01:37
1 minute read.
U.S. Nikki Haley (C), Jared Kushner (L) and Jason Greenblatt (R)

U.S. United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley (C) White House senior adviser Jared Kushner (L) and Jason Greenblatt (R), U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, stand before the start of a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East at the United Nations in New York, U.S., Feb. (photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)

WASHINGTON -- Senior Trump administration officials met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Friday, where they discussed US efforts "to promote peace in the Middle East and to meet humanitarian needs in Gaza," according to the White House.

Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt, who are spearheading an effort to jump-start peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians, joined Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, for the meeting.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The three US officials "also discussed recent actions at the United Nations," the White House readout of the meeting continued. The UN has held competing votes in the Security Council and the General Assembly in recent days on the situation in Gaza, with a majority of members blaming Israel for a recent flare-up in tensions there.

The US proposed resolutions and amendments that would condemn Hamas for firing rockets on Israeli territory and inciting protests on Israel's border. All of those proposals were rejected.

Kushner and Greenblatt will travel next week across the Middle East to gauge the region's readiness for their peace plan, which is essentially complete. Officials describe the plan as a practical document that offers concrete proposals to resolve some of the stickiest points in the conflict.

Their tour will include visits to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and Israel, a National Security Council spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, senior administration officials told The Jerusalem Post that the peace team will wait to release the plan until "the timing is right."



"Getting the right reaction is critical," the official said. "The substance of this is obviously extremely important, but releasing ​it at a time when the substance can be accepted by the maximum number of players or participants is just as important."


Related Content

Waters
June 15, 2018
Munich mayor accuses Rogers Waters of antisemitism, sparking legal action

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut