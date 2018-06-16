Kushner, Greenblatt discuss Mideast peace effort with UN chief

WASHINGTON -- Senior Trump administration officials met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Friday, where they discussed US efforts "to promote peace in the Middle East and to meet humanitarian needs in Gaza," according to the White House.



Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt, who are spearheading an effort to jump-start peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians, joined Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, for the meeting.





The three US officials "also discussed recent actions at the United Nations," the White House readout of the meeting continued. The UN has held competing votes in the Security Council and the General Assembly in recent days on the situation in Gaza, with a majority of members blaming Israel for a recent flare-up in tensions there.The US proposed resolutions and amendments that would condemn Hamas for firing rockets on Israeli territory and inciting protests on Israel's border. All of those proposals were rejected.Kushner and Greenblatt will travel next week across the Middle East to gauge the region's readiness for their peace plan, which is essentially complete. Officials describe the plan as a practical document that offers concrete proposals to resolve some of the stickiest points in the conflict.Their tour will include visits to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and Israel, a National Security Council spokesperson said.Earlier this week, senior administration officials told The Jerusalem Post that the peace team will wait to release the plan until "the timing is right.""Getting the right reaction is critical," the official said. "The substance of this is obviously extremely important, but releasing ​it at a time when the substance can be accepted by the maximum number of players or participants is just as important."