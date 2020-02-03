Keeping Up with the Kardashians co-star Kylie Jenner and Israeli model and actress Yael Shelbia were spotted together in West Hollywood Saturday.Shelbia was accompanying her boyfriend Brandon Korff, son of ViacomCBS media mogul Sumner Redstone, to Jenner's daughter (Stormi Webster) second birthday at the 1920s-themed restaurant Delilah on Santa Monica Boulevard.The model and actress was located at the party after Shelbia and Jenner posed for a photo together, which was featured on the Israeli's Instagram story.This is not the first time their two names have been linked. A few months back, Shelbia was photographed and featured in Jenner's makeup campaign - but this is the first time the two have ever met in person.Other notable attendees were Jenner's sisters and mother Kendall, Kris, Kim and Khloe - as well as rapper Cardi B and her daughter Kulture, singer/songwriter John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen and father of the birthday girl rapper Travis Scott.