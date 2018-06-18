June 18 2018
|
Tammuz, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Liberman: Haredi draft bill must pass unchanged

Asked if he would negotiate changes to please the haredim, he said that any attempt to change the bill would endanger all of it.

By
June 18, 2018 22:32
1 minute read.
Haredi soldier

Haredi soldier. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman promised Monday to pass the IDF’s bill for drafting haredim (ultra-Orthodox) without making changes demanded by United Torah Judaism.

Speaking to his Yisrael Beytenu faction in the Knesset, Liberman called the bill “balanced and professional” and expressed hope that it would pass into law before the Knesset adjourns for its summer recess on July 18.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“The bill is supported by a consensus of factions in the coalition and opposition, and not passing it in its current form would cause generations of anguish,” Liberman said. “I call on everyone to set aside their disputes and their personal accounts and unite behind the defense establishment’s framework.”

Asked if he would negotiate changes to please the haredim, he said that any attempt to change the bill would endanger all of it.

“I don’t intend to kowtow to anyone,” he said. “I don’t see a reason. The bill makes peace among Israelis and corrects injustice.”

But Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Bayit Yehudi), who chaired a committee on drafting yeshiva students in the previous Knesset, said changes to the current bill were inevitable.

“The defense minister knows that every bill comes out different than it came in, and that’s why we have a Knesset,” Shaked told Army Radio.



Shaked mocked Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid for claiming that the new bill was similar to what Yesh Atid advocated for in the previous Knesset. She recalled that Lapid demanded criminal sanctions for haredi draft evaders, while the current bill merely calls for financial sanctions.

“If one word changed in the bill, it would be worse than politics,” Lapid told his faction Monday. “It would be betraying every soldier who goes to an induction center. I have no expectation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has made surrendering to the ultra-Orthodox his trade, but I hope Liberman does not cave in.”
Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay said his Zionist Union faction would oppose the bill, because it does not create equality in bearing the burden of IDF service. Yesh Atid officials mocked Gabbay, pointing out that Labor MKs abstained on the haredi draft bill promoted by Yesh Atid in the last Knesset because of their alliance at the time with haredi parties who were in the opposition.


Related Content

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in
June 18, 2018
Britain gives UNHRC six months to cease anti-Israel bias

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut