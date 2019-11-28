Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons in jeopardy due to wind

The balloons at the traditional Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year may be in jeopardy due to winter weather affecting the United States as strong winds could ground some of the mainstays of the parade.The parade has a set of balloon-flight regulations that were put in place in 1997 after strong winds led to a Cat in the Hat balloon causing destruction leaving four people injured and put one woman in a coma for a month, according to The New York Times.Macy's has a licensed meteorologist at the parade every year to monitor weather conditions and wind gusts and to help make decisions about the balloons during the event.Trained New York Police Department (NYPD) officers are assigned to the balloons along with seven wind-monitoring devices called anemometers to measure gusts along the parade's route.“We are always attuned to weather conditions for Parade Day,” said Orlando Veras, a Macy’s spokesman. “We monitor the weather on a daily basis, but at this time, it is too early to make any determinations.”
Each balloon has a supervisor and its own "predetermined flight risk" based on its size and weight. The supervisors are updated on information from the anemometers during the parade and instruct handlers to reel balloons lower or higher based on changing wind conditions, according to Chief Rodney Harrison, the NYPD’s chief of patrol.According to city regulations, the balloons cannot fly at all if there are sustained winds above 23 miles per hour (about 37 km/h) or if wind gusts exceed 34 miles per hour (about 54 km/h).In 1997, winds in excess of 40 mph pushed the six-story Cat in the Hat balloon into a lamppost. Part of the lamppost fell onto spectators, injuring four, including a 33-year-old woman who spent over three weeks in a coma.The incident led then-mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani to open an investigation that eventually led to the current regulations.In 2005, an M&M balloon hit a light pole in Times Square, leading to the injury of two spectators.The National Weather Service predicted on Tuesday afternoon that winds would reach up to 25 mph with gusts nearing 40 mph throughout the New York region on Thursday.On Wednesday, the NWS predicted that wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph during the parade, with wind speed varying between 15 to 25 mph throughout the area, according to CNN.Matthew Wunsch, a meteorologist at the NWS, warned that gusts in Manhattan could be even higher due to the wind tunnel created by tall buildings.If the balloons are grounded, this would be the second time in the parade's 59 year-long history that they've been forbidden from launching. The first time was in 1971 due to cold, wet and windy weather, according to The New York Times. The parade was also suspended during World War II due to the need for rubber and helium for the war.The final decision whether to launch the balloons or not will be made on the morning of Thanksgiving Day. Even if the balloons are grounded, smaller inflatable figures and themed floats and performances will still continue as usual when the parade kicks off at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (4 P.M. Israel Time)"We got to say everything will be a game day decision tomorrow," said NYPD Chief Terence Monahan during a Wednesday news conference, according to CNN. "So we'll see what happens.""I'm keeping my fingers crossed, I'm asking everyone -- keep the City of New York in your thoughts and prayers so the wind will stay calm and we will be able to let these balloons fly," said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio as the balloons were inflated on Wednesday night.
