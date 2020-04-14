Mark Zuckerberg and wife donate $1 million to fight COVID-19 in Hawaii

Billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan have donated $1 million from their foundation to help the Hawaiian island of Kauai deal with the coronavirus crisis.

The couple own a 700-acre estate on the island purchased for $200 million in 2014.

A quarter of the donation will go to the Wilcox Medical Center to assist in dealing with the deadly virus, Hawaii News Now reported.

The rest will be used to provide food, rental assistance and education to those in need on Kauai, according to Hawaii News Now, which cited the state. Money also will be donated to the Hawai’i Community Foundation and Aina Ho’okupu O Kilauea.

Chan is trained as a pediatrician.

Zuckerberg has had property disputes with his island neighbors since the purchase.