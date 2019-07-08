Martin Charnin, creator of beloved musical, “Annie,” dies at 84

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Martin Charnin, a Broadway lyricist who won a Tony Award for the score of the classic musical, “Annie,” has died at the age of 84.



He passed away Saturday at a White Plains, New York, hospital, after suffering a minor heart attack.

Charnin started his career playing a Jet in the legendary Broadway musical, West Side Story, but he went on to work behind the scenes as a director and writer. He created Annie with songwriter Charles Strouse and book writer Thomas Meehan in 1977, and the show won a Tony for Best Musical and ran more than 2,000 performances. It was performed in countless revivals, touring companies and school plays as well.Charnin worked on a number of other Broadway productions including “Bar Mitzvah Boy,” “Remember Mama,” “The First,” “A Little Family Business,” “Cafe Crown,” “Sid Caesar & Company” and “The Flowering Peach.”His daughter, Sasha Charnin Morrison, author of Secrets of Stylists, quoted some of her father’s best known and most optimistic lyrics on her Instagram account in a tribute to him: “’The sun will come out tomorrow’ and we always believed.It was an honor to know you, to work for you, to want to make you proud and to sing your lyrics and tell your story. You have made countless audiences smile, laugh and cry and the American musical will forever be better for your contributions.‘Maybe now it's time and maybe when I wake, they'll be there calling me baby, maybe ’RIP Martin Charnin.”Charnin told the Associated Press in 2015 that the optimism in the songs he wrote for Annie was actually meant to inspire audiences during a tough time: “We were living in a really tough time. Right in the middle of Nixon. Right in the middle of Vietnam. There was an almost-recession. There was a lot of unrest in the country and you can always feel it and a lot of depression — emotional depression, financial depression. We wanted to be the tap on the shoulder that said to everyone, ‘It’ll be better.'”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



