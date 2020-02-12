The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Thailand: Mass shooting puts Thai army officers' side deals under scrutiny

"Do they think they can spend the money in hell?" Jakrapanth asked.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 12, 2020 13:01
People pray for victims who died in a mass shooting at Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima (photo credit: REUTERS)
People pray for victims who died in a mass shooting at Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A Thai soldier's killing of 29 people in a rage over a housing deal involving his superior officer has brought attention to the business dealings of army personnel in a country that just emerged from direct military rule.
Thailand's army chief has promised to investigate and also acknowledged a wider problem of inappropriate business deals involving army officers and their subordinates, vowing to root out the practice.
The military, which staged its latest coups 2006 and 2014, wields extraordinary power in Thailand and proclaims its discipline to justify repeatedly overthrowing elected governments, but the killings on the weekend put a spotlight on some of its own members' questionable dealings.
Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma was meeting on Saturday with his commanding officer and the officer's mother-in-law to discuss their dispute when he opened fire, killing both of them. He then drove to his army camp, a Buddhist temple and a shopping mall, gunning people down until security forces killed him on Sunday morning.
Hours before, Jakrapanth had posted on Facebook denouncing people who cheated others to become wealthy.
"Do they think they can spend the money in hell?" Jakrapanth asked.
The military has a long tradition of involvement in business and it has been an open secret that some officers branch out into private business deals.
"It is actually quite common for senior military officers to be involved in real estate, especially in Thailand's rural areas," said Paul Chambers, a politics expert at Naresuan University in northern Thailand.
The military is one of the largest land-holders in some provinces, controlling vast bases that also can be mini-cities unto themselves.
"Many officers tend to want to supplement their meager salaries with money they can easily make through military power regarding real estate," Chambers said.
Military discipline is regularly extolled by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who launched the last coup in 2014 and last year retained power by leading a pro-army party to victory in an election opposition parties said was engineered to cement army influence.
One prominent opposition group, the Future Forward Party, has openly opposed military influence over politics, arguing for changes in the military-written constitution, an end to conscription and cutting the army budget.
'INJUSTICE'
Army chief General Apirat Kongsompong has said he will set up a direct line for soldiers who feel they are being exploited by superior officers.
"The cause and reason for the perpetrator in this incident were the injustice he received from his commanding officer and relatives," Apirat said in a press briefing on Tuesday.
He also acknowledged wider reports of officers exploiting a system of military housing loans and welfare schemes for personal gain.
"There are cooperation between units and private contractor that lobby for deals," Apirat said
"I know about this and I want to assure that in the next three months some generals and colonels will lose their jobs," he said.
Details of the deal that enraged Jakrapanth are not clear, but it appears to have involved his purchase of a house, brokered by the mother-in-law of his commanding officer, Colonel Anantharot Krasae. Police told Reuters that Jakrapanth argued he was owed 50,000 baht ($1,600) by the mother-in-law, whose husband said she had already given the money to an agent who failed to pass it on to the soldier. Members of the family did not respond to messages from Reuters.
However, lawyer Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, said the dispute may have been over a larger amount – 375,000 baht ($12,000) - and said he has been approached since the shooting by 20 other members of Jakrapanth's unit complaining about the same scheme.
"Apart from this group, I have been informed that there are hundreds of other soldiers who are scammed in a similar situation," said Atchariya.
'CLOSED KINGDOM'
Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit acknowledged reports of officers profiting from sweetheart deals but said the issue was endemic in society.
"All this is an ongoing problem that not just the army but also the government faces," Kongcheep said.
But the military has a lack of transparency beyond other institutions that makes it easier to exploit the system, said Anusorn Unno, a lecturer at Thammasat University.
"The army is like a closed kingdom," Anusorn said.
"Those with higher ranks have the advantage in doing business within this closed system."
The Bangkok Post said in an editorial that questionable personal deals were "the tip of the iceberg" and argued the military budget should be subject to independent audits, instead of the internal ones established by the last ruling junta.
"Without allowing greater external audits, the army risks harboring more and more shady operations."


Tags Thailand soldiers shooting Military
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Supreme injustice in Israel's elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Voter fatigue has set in ahead of third round of elections By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
Danny Danon Danny Danon to Olmert: Do not come to the UN to meet Mahmoud Abbas By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
5 Balloon terror continues, kids in kindergarten forced to run for shelter
Balloons attached to an explosive charge landed in an open field near Sderot
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by