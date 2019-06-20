Memories of Yazidis and Lalish on World Refugee Day

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres commemorated World Refugee Day in New York, recalling the estimated 70 million people who are forcibly displaced across the world. It is an unprecedented number. Recent years have seen record levels of human misery amid this displacement. I spent the last five years covering many of these refugees and internally displaced people IDPs. One memory that stays with me every year is the trip to Lalish in northern Iraq’s Kurdistan region inn 2015.



It was a hot summer that June, like it always is in Iraq. June 2015 ISIS was still powerful and a threat to Iraq, Syria and the world. It’s legions of local and foreign fighters had marched into Ramadi near Baghdad in May of 2015. It also captured Palmyra, the ancient historic city in Syria which it would then target for destruction.

But by June the Kurdish region in northern Iraq, largely cut off from Baghdad and the Iraqi security forces, had stabilized its hundreds of miles of frontlines. Several million refugees had fled areas in Iraq, many of them to the Kurdistan Regional Government’s areas. Worst hit were the hundreds of thousands of Yazidis who had been forced to flee their homes around the mountain of Sinjar in August 2014 when ISIS attacked the minority group. ISIS kidnapped thousands of Yazidis, separating the men and women and murdered many of the men. The women were sold into slavery. This was the ISIS plan for the region: Genocide for minorities, including Christians, Shi’ite Muslims and others, and mass murder of anyone who got in the way of ISIS. The horrors of ISIS crimes were known in 2015. These included systematic mass rape and selling of women and children. The crimes are so terrible they cannot be repeated without renewing the trauma I have from first hearing about them and seeing the mass graves of the victims.In June 2015 I travelled north of Erbil to a small camp that formed a kind of suburb of the city. It was called Harham Camp and it held 1,430 people in 299 caravans. Most of them were Arabs who had fled areas around Mosul. The camp kept clear data on them. 531 came from Mosul itself. 12 from Tal Afar, a city where ISIS had forced the Shi’ites to flee. In all, 1,385 came from Nineveh province in northern Iraq.The people had nothing, just tents and huts, and there was a communal oven that was giving out bread. Sewage leaked into a nearby construction site. A sign explained how to keep the camp a bit more sanitary. The people here were still in shock. Their lands and houses had been ripped away from them in the summer of 2014. A year later they didn’t know if they would go back. They often had loved ones still living under ISIS control.A day later I went north from Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region, towards the frontline against ISIS. In a small Christian town called Telskuf the Kurdish Peshmerga had built a frontline with sandbags and earthen berms. Many of the Christians had fled when ISIS had sacked the town in August 2014, but some had returned six months later to form their own armed unit. They posed with their rifles. With a walkie-talkie we could hear the ISIS members chatting o the other side of the berm in a frontline opposite. Strange to hear the enemy so close.On the way back from the front there was one site that beckoned. A holy site called Lalish is an area of pilgrimage and prayer for Yazidis. Nestled in the hills, the site had survived previous persecution of Yazidis by Islamist extremists. I drove up to the holy site just before sunset. There was a helpful man in a red and white headcovering. Several women sat next to a spring that formed one of the sites of pilgrimage. Everyone had to be barefoot to show respect for the area. Some of the people living at the place, or who had come to observe their traditions, were refugees who had fled areas ISIS had attacked. One of the men recounted the ISIS attack on Kocho, a Yazidi village where most of the residents had been kidnapped.As someone who was raised learning the stories of the Holocaust, it was always hard to understand how the Holocaust might have looked in places like Belarus or Ukraine, where Jews were massacred. What did Babi Yar, where 33,000 Jews were murdered in 1941, look like? One can watch all the movies about the trains and camps, but the bloody mass murder of around 1.3 million people were carried out in other types of massacres.It was only there speaking to the refugees that I began to understand what it meant to survive, to escape and flee, or to know that one’s entire family was gone.It has take years to learn the fate of kidnapped Yazidis. Some women and children are still being found in Syria but 3,000 people are missing. Up to 100,000 Yazidis may have left Iraq because of the genocide and hundreds of thousands are still in camps years later. ISIS is still threatening Sinjar burning areas where they left behind mass graves. There are up to 80 mass graves of Yazidis around Sinjar and 68 holy sites of the religion were destroyed by ISIS. According to the KRG’s statistics there are 2,745 orphans due to ISIS crimes.But data is just numbers. The real story is that years later as we sit through another World Refugee Day and listen to rhetoric about refugees, we see how little has been done. The Yazidis were a relatively clear and obvious case of victims who could be helped. It wouldn’t even take that much to help them rebuild or to provide some basic needs. But at every step of the way since the 2014 genocide little has been done. Few resources were invested by the international community in finding missing people. Few resources were invested in documenting mass graves. It took until this year for some international forensics to look at them. Years too late. There is no Nuremburg-like trial for the perpetrators. In fact most countries, including European countries where 5,000 ISIS members came from, have refused to take the murderers and rapists back. Only in Iraq are some being sentenced, and justice is slow and victims are rarely invited to speak. The camps the people live in still lack basic infrastructure. For years in Sinjar there was barely a medical clinic. There is little help for women who survived sexual assault. And even when it comes to children of those sexual assaults, there is little help given. I saw a photo today of a woman who volunteers to help the orphans and children put up for adoption. Those little kids have almost nothing.Genocide and these crimes that produce refugees do not end when the refugees get to the camp. They continue so long as there is no real help and solution for the people. The Yazidis are a small tip of an iceberg of 70 million. They are several hundred thousand. But if help can’t even get to the most vulnerable, poor, targeted minorities, it won’t get to the rest.

