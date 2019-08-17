Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mexico doesn't want El Paso shooter executed

Mexican President condemned the shooter's "abominable" crimes, but doesn't want him executed.

By LEON SVERDLOV
August 17, 2019 09:24
2 minute read.
Mourners take part in a vigil near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S after a mass shooting

Mourners take part in a vigil near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso U.S. in Ciudad Juarez. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS SANCHEZ)

 Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that Mexico does not want the El Paso shooter to be executed, and will seek to extradite him from the US – France 24 reported Friday.

21-year-old Patrick Crusius, who opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso on August 3, 2019, targeting Mexicans, killing 22 people and injuring 24 others, faces the death penalty in the US.
 
According to France 24, Lopez Obrador, a self-defined anti-establishment leftist, has vehemently condemned the shooter's "reprehensible, abominable" crimes, but does not want to see him put to death.
"Our constitution does not allow the death penalty," Obrador said. "We do not want the death penalty either, as a matter of conviction," he told a press conference.
Obrador added that he has "given the instructions to explore the possibility of requesting this person's extradition [to Mexico]."


The shooting, that came at a time of political tension between the US and Mexico, a frequent target of US President Donald Trump's attacks since the beginning of his campaign, has led to a wave of criticism toward the latter.


Following the shooting, Trump has been accused of sparking hatred and inciting violence in the United States after Crusius published a manifesto saying that a large Hispanic population in Texas will make it a "Democratic stronghold."


According to an article published in the Guardian, Crusius echoed Trump's language in his manifesto, saying the attack is a "response to the Hispanic invasion" of Texas."

 


The document, that accuses the Democratic Party of trying to "own" the country, reads: "[the Democrats] intend to use open borders, free healthcare for illegals, citizenship and more to enact a political coup by importing and then legalizing millions of new voters," echoing Trump's tweet from July 27, a week before the shooting.

 



