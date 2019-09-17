Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

My Heritage Tribal Quest team preserves Amazon tribe cultural memories

Newly returned My Heritage Tribal Quest team documented Amazon tribe cultural memories of remote Achuar tribe.

By HEDDY BREUER ABRAMOWITZ
September 17, 2019 10:56
1 minute read.
My Heritage Tribal Quest team preserves Amazon tribe cultural memories

A child in Ecuador . (photo credit: MYHERITAGE)

A team of Israelis has just returned from the Amazon after researching and documenting three remote Ecuadorian tribes. 


Who lives in these isolated areas? For thousands of years there have been tribal people living in the heart of the Amazon rainforest and the My Heritage Tribal Quest project sets out intending to safeguard the collective cultural memories of the Achuar people as part of its mission “to preserve the family histories of remote tribes.”
The indigenous tribe, roughly 18,500 in number, are spread over their ancestral lands of some 2 million acres straddling the borders of Peru and Ecuador. Their extreme remoteness had kept them relatively untouched by outside influences up until the 1970s.
Non-indigenous influences include oil exploration, drilling, development, health risks from exposure to disease and pollution from oil spills.

An Israeli team in Ecuador documenting heritage / MYHERITAGE


“People living in remote locations with limited access to modern technology don’t have the tools to digitize their rich family histories, and they are often left unrecorded,” the Tribal Quest web page states. Seeking to expand the database of such stories, their teams will visit tribal communities around the world to ensure future generations know exactly where they came from.


These world cultural puzzle pieces have never before been recorded before the My Heritage team turned to chronicle their family trees and preserve their memories.


Thus far, delegations have visited Siberia, Namibia, Papua New Guinea and most recently the Yamal-Nenets region of northwest Siberia.



Tamara Zieve contributed to this report


Related Content

BORIS JOHNSON, one of many contenders for the Conservative leadership
September 17, 2019
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to blow shofar

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut