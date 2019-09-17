My Heritage Tribal Quest team preserves Amazon tribe cultural memories

A team of Israelis has just returned from the Amazon after researching and documenting three remote Ecuadorian tribes.

Who lives in these isolated areas? For thousands of years there have been tribal people living in the heart of the Amazon rainforest and the My Heritage Tribal Quest project sets out intending to safeguard the collective cultural memories of the Achuar people as part of its mission “to preserve the family histories of remote tribes.”

The indigenous tribe, roughly 18,500 in number, are spread over their ancestral lands of some 2 million acres straddling the borders of Peru and Ecuador . Their extreme remoteness had kept them relatively untouched by outside influences up until the 1970s.





Non-indigenous influences include oil exploration, drilling, development, health risks from exposure to disease and pollution from oil spills.

“People living in remote locations with limited access to modern technology don’t have the tools to digitize their rich family histories, and they are often left unrecorded,” the Tribal Quest web page states. Seeking to expand the database of such stories, their teams will visit tribal communities around the world to ensure future generations know exactly where they came from.

These world cultural puzzle pieces have never before been recorded before the My Heritage team turned to chronicle their family trees and preserve their memories.

Thus far, delegations have visited Siberia , Namibia, Papua New Guinea and most recently the Yamal-Nenets region of northwest Siberia.





Tamara Zieve contributed to this report

