The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

NYC coronavirus death toll likely higher than official count - report

'Tracking excess mortality is important to understanding the contribution to the death rate from both COVID-19 disease and the lack of availability of care for non-COVID conditions'

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MAY 12, 2020 08:45
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City (photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City
(photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)
New York City's death toll due to the coronavirus outbreak is likely higher than the official count of over 14,928, according to a new report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
From March 11 to May 2, a total of 24,172 deaths in excess of the seasonal expected baseline were reported in New York City. 13,831 of these deaths were confirmed as COVID-19 related, while another 5,048 were defined as probably related to COVID-19 which would bring the count to 20,056. This left 5,293 "excess deaths" that were not defined as confirmed or probable COVID-19-associated deaths.
The CDC report found that the 5,293 "excess deaths" may have been directly or indirectly attributable to the outbreak. It is unclear how many of these deaths occurred in people who were infected with the novel coronavirus or were affected by indirect impacts of the pandemic.
The report stressed that monitoring the causes of all deaths and "excess deaths" allows a "faster and more inclusive measure of the pandemic’s impact on mortality than does relying only on national COVID-19 reporting mechanisms."
"Tracking excess mortality is important to understanding the contribution to the death rate from both COVID-19 disease and the lack of availability of care for non-COVID conditions," explained the CDC report.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire healthcare system, making access to normally available care more difficult due to social distancing regulations and precautions at medical centers.
Cancer surgeries and organ transplants are being delayed throughout the world as hospitals focus on treating coronavirus patients, pushing off some lifesaving operations.
In the US, the American College of Surgeons recommended on March 13 that physicians halt all nonessential procedures, according to ProPublica. Elective surgeries include any surgery that is scheduled, meaning cancer surgeries, organ transplants and other lifesaving procedures are being delayed under the new recommendations.

Hospitals with heavy COVID-19 caseloads are being urged to avoid all surgical procedures unless the patient is likely to die within the next few hours or days, unless delaying the treatment would harm the patient.

The delays aren't always due to a lack of capacity, but rather a side effect of a lack of protective equipment being redirected to those treating coronavirus patients. Ventilators and ICU beds are being reserved for patients with the virus and doctors are concerned about immunocompromised patients entering hospitals where they could be exposed to the virus.

“I think this is incomparable to anything that we’ve experienced before,” Dr. Emily Blumberg, president of the American Society of Transplantation, told NBC News. “We’ve been very concerned always about the safety of the organ donor pool, and we pay a lot of attention to lots of things to make that safer. This is a whole different level of concern.”
 
Dr. Howard Huang, the medical director of the lung transplant program at Houston Methodist hospital, added that the inability to rapidly test for the coronavirus makes matters more complicated, as doctors have to weigh the risks of waiting to do a transplant against the risks of importing the coronavirus into a transplant center.

"That would basically, in one swoop, disable your ability to do transplants," said Huang to NBC News.
A great deal of uncertainty remains concerning when surgeries will be able to be rescheduled.
A backlog of surgeries is likely to build up as well, according to ProPublica, as over 1 million people usually have some form of surgery every month. Preventive measures such as mammograms, prostate cancer screenings, stress tests and cardiac checkups are also being delayed. 
 
“At this point, we’re only diagnosing people who have symptoms — for breast cancer, it’s someone feels a mass; for colon, someone has bleeding,” said Cardoza. “We’re going to pick up the late ones, but the early detection we try to do is going to go by the wayside. All these ripple effects are just incomprehensible.”


Tags new york new york city Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak CDC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Likud's campaign to undermine and delegitimize the rule of law in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A strategy for senior citizens during the coronavirus crisis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon Solomon Molcho: Portugal's converso messiah By ELI KAVON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The moment of truth for judicial restraint in Israel By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
3 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
4 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
5 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by