Netanyahu's comments: a campaign promise, not than a policy announcement

WASHINGTON - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments about applying Israeli laws in all the Jewish settlements should be taken with a grain of salt. It was a campaign promise more than a policy announcement.

In the last two election cycles, the prime minister made a significant announcement about Israel's right over the West Bank at the final stretch of his campaign. In 2015, days before the elections, Netanyahu backed off from his support for the Bar Ilan speech and the two-states solution.



Five months ago, two weeks before Israel's April elections, he made a statement about a possible annexation of the settlements and mentioned conversations that he was having with the US administration about the option to apply Israeli sovereignty over Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Since the start of this second 2019 election, he has not repeated these comments – until now.On Sunday, he declared that all the settlements should be under Jewish sovereignty. He made the declaration alongside Minister of Education Rafi Peretz, a political rival, with which he is fighting for the right-wing vote.The $64,000 question that remains is if Netanyahu knows something about the US administration's approach that the public does not yet know.For example, if US President Donald Trump is willing to support a move of applying Israeli law to the settlement blocs of Ma'ale Adumim, Gush Etzion and Ariel, and whether the two leaders are coordinated on that front.But even if the answer is affirmative, this is a move that the administration is more likely to announce as part of the upcoming peace plan. In other words, the announcement would come only after the elections.The US administration has consistently avoided consistently voicing a clear message about the future of the settlements or giving a direct answer as to where it stands on the one-state vs. two-state solution. The peace team stayed away from this controversy ahead of the April election and it is expected to do the same now.And while it is possible that the administration would be willing to go as far as recognizing Israel's sovereignty in these areas, obviously nothing would be finalized on the ground before September 17.The decision of whether to apply Israeli sovereignty depends on the outcome of the elections – and that's the message that Netanyahu wanted to convey. It is not a coincidence that he decided to voice this message in Elkana, standing next to Peretz.

