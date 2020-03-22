Netflix rolls out new service for remote group viewing amid coronavirus

Netflix and Google Chrome have worked together to create a new function called Netflix Party, allowing a group of friends to view content together at the same time, USA Today reported.The move was made due to the widespread coronavirus outbreak, which has forced people to engage in social distancing and staying at home all across the world, and has put a notable damper on people's social lives. The service is absolutely free, and the only requirements are a Netflix subscription and a Google Chrome browser.Users who wish to partake need only download the extension from netflixparty.com and download it to their Google Chrome browser. The service even comes with a chat room feature so users and their friends can all interact during the party. The coronavirus outbreak has forced millions of people to stay at home and has resulted in people trying to find new ways of occupying their time. As a result, binge-watching content on Netflix has skyrocketed in recent weeks.