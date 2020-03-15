The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
New data reveals coronavirus patient zero might be from mid November

For context, the outbreak was only first brought to the attention of the World Health Organization at the end of December.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 15, 2020 04:07
Medical workers in protective suits attend to novel coronavirus patients inside an isolated ward at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 6, 2020. Picture taken February 6, 2020 (photo credit: CHINA DAILY VIA REUTERS)
Newly reviewed data from the Chinese government reveals that patient zero of the coronavirus outbreak may have been infected earlier than previously believed, The South China Morning Post reported.
According to the data, which has not yet been made public, the COVID-19 virus was likely first contracted by a 55-year-old man from China's Hubei Province on November 17, 2019.
However, this data is far from conclusive, as increasing reviews of the data from the Chinese government keep placing the beginning of the outbreak further and further back.
Since November 17, one to five new cases were reported on a daily basis, slowly increasing as time went on. On December 15, 27 cases were confirmed. By December 20, that number had jumped to 60. The year 2019 ended with 266 cases, and ended the first day of 2020 with over 380. While the first nine cases were reported in November, it is unknown if any of them are patient zero.
However, it is possible that there could have been earlier cases.
"The findings might indicate that the coronavirus started circulating weeks before the first cases were officially diagnosed and reported," wrote Business Insider's Holly Secon.
However, time running out to find patient zero, as the increasing number of infections means its harder to identify the source of it all.
The coronavirus outbreak first rose to international attention at the end of 2019, with the epicenter of the outbreak being the city of Wuhan in China's Hubei Province. Since then, it has spread across the world, infecting well over 100,000 people and killing thousands.


