Australian F1 Grand Prix canceled

The Australian Formula One Grand Prix was canceled on Friday because of the coronavirus outbreak only hours before the first practice session was scheduled to get underway at Albert Park."In light of this decision and updated advice this morning from the Chief Health Officer of the Victorian Government’s Department of Human and Health Services, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation confirms the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is canceled immediately."Earlier it was stated no fans will be admitted to Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix if the race goes ahead, the Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews said on Friday.