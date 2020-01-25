One Israeli reportedly still left in Wuhan, despite Health Ministry claims

After the Israeli Health Ministry announced that there are currently no Israelis in the city of Wuhan, China, as the world considers the global onset of the coronavirus, one Israeli still left in the epicenter of the viral outbreak decided to notify the world that he is there and that the statements made by the ministry are unfounded.The Israeli, known as Ofer, a resident of Wuhan, posted a disclaimer to his Facebook page in an attempt to suffuse the Israeli public about the misinformation handed down by the Israeli Ministry to the public. He has been dispatching real-time updates through his social media channels since Wednesday, according to Channel 12. Meanwhile, several Israelis upon returning from China have been hospitalized in Sheba Medical Center under suspicion of having been infected with the dangerous virus."This morning a friend sent me a message: 'The Ministry of Health announces that there are no Israelis in Wuhan, China' as far as they know. But I am here, and I am Israeli," Ofer said. "I am under siege along with another 10 million residents until the anger dissipates and the new virus disappears."Ofer continued by painting a picture of the struggles he and his family have faced against the outset of the spread of the disease across the Chinese city over the past few weeks."We hung the Israeli flag in the window of the house. Now, even at the most difficult time in Wuhan, where nothing is clear and people are dying here [left and right] from the new virus. [This is] so they will know that we are here and Israel is part of [epidemic] as well," Ofer explained.The virus first appeared in the central city of 11 million people last month and is suspected to have jumped to people from an animal in a market in which animals were sold illegally.It has gone on to kill 42 people in China so far including doctors and has infected nearly 1,400, most in China but cases have been detected as far away as the United States and possibly Israel.State-run China Global Television Network reported in a tweet on Saturday that a doctor who had been treating patients in Wuhan, 62-year-old Liang Wudong, had died from the virus.It was not immediately clear if his death was already counted in the official toll of 41, of which 39 were in the central province of Hubei, where Wuhan is located.The city government said it was suspending all buses, trains, subways, ferries and other long-distance transport as of 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) Friday in an effort to keep the virus from spreading. Authorities have since also imposed transport restrictions on nearly the entirety of the Hubei province, which has a population of 59 million."It's cold outside. 5 degrees above zero. There are no people in the streets. A strange feeling. I close the window quickly and hug [my son]," said Ofer. "'Dad,' he tells me after we take off the masks: 'Don't worry, now the virus won't come to us, because we have a strong flag.' Now the city is closed. 10 million residents. It is impossible to go out especially after the announcement that more cities are being blocked." US coffee chain Starbucks said on Saturday that it was closing all its outlets in Hubei province for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, following a similar move by McDonald's in five Hubei cities.Workers in white protective suits checked temperatures of passengers entering the subway at Beijing's central railway station on Saturday, while some train services in the eastern Yangtze River Delta region were suspended, the local railway operator said.State-owned CCTV, citing an announcement from China's tourism industry association, said the country would halt all group tours, both at home and to other countries, from Jan. 27.The number of confirmed cases in China stands at 1,372. The virus has also been detected in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal, and the United States.In addition to the halts in transportation, the city of Wuhan has also been placed under curfew."Our city has been split into three parts and there is no crossing between sectors. This is New Year's Eve. This is the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar, very similar to our Passover holiday. Large and extended families gather to celebrate. However, there are no big family events [this year]. There are no gatherings. Some supermarkets are still open and there are basic groceries, but many people prefer to stay at home and not go out with masks anyway," Ofer said in his post. "From my window I can see that the neighbor across the way lit firecrackers for the holiday. On the other side of the lake, there is big restaurant on the bank, a restaurant we traditionally like to eat at, however, the tables are orphaned and the owner closed the doors because employees were no longer coming into work," he continued. "At the gas stations, the queues are long. The drivers are filling up with fuel in the hopes that they will be able to leave the city soon. Cautious, preparing the car ready with fuel in case they open the city, so they can exit promptly."Ofer said that there is currently no one he knows that has been infected with the virus and explained: "This virus nests in the body for 14 days before it bursts and estimates here say that the outbreak is still ahead of us. People here are very worried."Ofer additionally offers an inside look into how the Chinese city is attempting to combat the virus - by constructing special hospitals, city-wide restrictions and further precautions ordered by ruling bodies."Yesterday, not far from us, we started to build a new hospital dedicated only to patients with the 'new' virus," he said. "In six days, they will set up the hospital. The Chinese are always working fast, not only during emergencies. All the resources are being directed to this issue. And the people who live here are upset about which road will transport patients to the new hospital, whether they will move to our neighborhood or drive through the ring road."There are fears the transmission could accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel during the Lunar New Year holiday, although many have canceled their plans.Airports around the world have stepped up screening of passengers from China, though some health officials and experts have questioned the effectiveness of such screenings.The World Health Organization this week stopped short of calling the outbreak a global health emergency.A report by infectious disease specialists at Imperial College in London on Saturday said that despite this, the epidemic "represents a clear and ongoing global health threat," adding, "It is uncertain at the current time whether it is possible to contain the continuing epidemic within China."While China has called for transparency in managing the crisis, after the cover-up of the 2002/2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome spread, officials in Wuhan have come in for criticism over their handling of the current outbreak.In rare public dissent, a senior journalist at a Hubei provincial newspaper run by the ruling Communist Party called on Friday for an "immediate" change of leadership in Wuhan on the Twitter-like Weibo. The post was later removed.Reuters contributed to this report.