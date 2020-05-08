Pakistani cleric: Jews are responsible for creation of coronavirus

In his publication entitled “Coronavirus or Virus War?”, Masood asserts that “the Coronavirus too is an important part of the war underway in the name of the New World Order.” He also argued that Jewish descent from King Solomon was the reason for the alleged Jewish desire for 'global domination,' echoing antisemitic conspiracy theories commonplace in the region.

“To comprehend this, it is necessary to understand a short background,” he wrote in the document, translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), a watchdog organization.

“Since it is a claim if the Jews that they are from among the descendants of Prophet Sulaiman [Solomon] and Prophet Sulaiman ruled over the entire world, therefore the right to a global governance belongs to the Jews only,” Masood notes.

Masood also details the overarching strategy of the 'the Jews' by suggesting that it “must be especially understood that the current military and political war is also being fought for achieving this objective which has, more than the Corona, burned down people to ashes, which has turned the entire world into a furnace of fire; it is the hand of Jews behind all these.”

The Islamist cleric further added that “the Jews biggest need is to manifest themselves in the form of an international power and have them accepted in the world so that the next stages of [the process to] achieving the Greatest Objectives can be traveled easily. Despite shedding the blood of the children of Adam on a large scale and occupying the international markets, their existence could not be accepted.”

“Now, by bringing the world to a standstill through the virus war, [the Jews] are eager to have their existence accepted. Because, the world will see that even the vaccine for the Corona will be discovered by the Jews and then without accepting the existence of the Jews, this vaccine will perhaps not be available to anyone," Masood concludes in his publication.

The Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, is one of southern Asia’s most notorous Islamist terror organizations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (formerly the North-West Frontier Province), with extensive ties to the Afghani Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

Following the death of its leader Maulana Fazlullah in 2018, a succession crisis led to internal splits and factional fighting. Despite this, TTP attacks in the region have continued, while the group also maintains outposts and bases in South Waziristan, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan.