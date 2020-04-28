The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Prague's mayor under police protection due to 'risk on his life'

At least one Czech investigative outlet claimed that the protection was due to the mayor being the target of a Russian poisoning plot

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 28, 2020 21:41
Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib signs the Pact of Free Cities at the Central European University in Budapest, Hungary, December 16, 2019. (photo credit: TAMAS KASZAS/REUTERS)
Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib signs the Pact of Free Cities at the Central European University in Budapest, Hungary, December 16, 2019.
(photo credit: TAMAS KASZAS/REUTERS)
Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib has been placed under police protection due to a significant "risk on his life," The Guardian reported.
Though at least one Czech investigative outlet reported that Hřib had been targeted by a Russian poisoning plot, the mayor did not confirm this, or reveal any information on the threat at all.
“First of all I should say that it is very important for me to stand by my belief although it means a risk for my life,” Hřib said during an interview with Russian independent radio station Echo of Moscow.
“The police protection was simply given to me by the Czech police. By their decision, I am not able to comment on the reasons.”
The mayor has been under protection for over two weeks. According to Czech media reports, he had been placed under temporary protection after he filed a police report concerned that he was being followed near his home.
According to a report published Sunday in the Czech weekly magazine Respekt citing anonymous sources within Czech intelligence, a person with Russian diplomatic papers and a suitcase with a lethal poison called ricin had arrived in Prague three weeks ago with the intention of assassinating both Hřib and Ondřej Kolář, another Czech politician who is mayor of the Prague 6 Municipality.
According to The Guardian, the two politicians are known for being outspoken in local issues involving Russia. For instance, Hřib had spoken out in favor of renaming the square in front of the Russian Embassy in Prague in honor of Boris Nemtsov, an opposition politician murdered in 2015 near the Kremlin. Kolář, meanwhile, was a major force behind the successful efforts to take down a statue of Soviet-era Marshal Ivan Konev earlier in April, despite harsh protests from the Russian embassy.
“Konev has been toppled, but Konev will stand again – only in the museum,” Kolár was reported by local news outlets as saying.
The efforts to remove the statue had been ongoing for several years, and Kolár's outspoken support of the efforts have caused him to receive police protection on at least one occasion beforehand. In 2019, he was even forced to leave the city after being hit by several threat messages through social media, text messages and emails, The Guardian reported.
While Czech police and politicians have not confirmed the report's authenticity, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dimitry Peskov dissmissed it as fake, The Guardian reported.
“We don’t know anything at all about this investigation,” he said on Monday, according to The Guardian. “We don’t know who did the investigation. It looks like yet another canard.”


Tags Russia prague czech republic mayor assassination
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Independence Day – Israel's 72nd birthday By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Remembrance Day and the haredim – opinion By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by