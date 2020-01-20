Kremlin: Putin, Netanyahu to discuss Issachar’s possible pardon

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the possibility of a pardon for Naama Issachar, who is in a Moscow prison, the Kremlin said on Monday.The leaders will meet on Thursday, when Putin will be in Jerusalem for 12 hours to attend the Fifth World Holocaust Forum and dedicate a monument to victims of the siege of Leningrad during World War II.Issachar, a 26-year-old American-Israeli was sentenced last year to more than seven years in prison in Russia for allegedly possessing 9.5 grams of cannabis in her luggage, while on a stopover in Moscow on her way from India to Israel. Netanyahu has requested that Issachar be pardoned on humanitarian grounds.Netanyahu expressed hope in Sunday’s cabinet meeting that he will “hear good news soon” from Putin about Issachar.Meanwhile, Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel met with Russia's special presidential envoy for the Middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov, in Jerusalem to discuss Issachar’s case.Gamliel was in Russia last week, where she asked for a goodwill gesture from Russian officials. Bogdanov warned her at the time that “anti-Russian” statements and accusations of antisemitism will not help Issachar’s case.The Kremlin also confirmed that Putin plans to visit Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during his short trip to the region.Abbas and Putin will meet in Bethlehem, where Putin will also visit Christian sites. The Russian president is also expected to bring up Russian property under Palestinian Authority control. French President Emmanuel Macron has also planned to meet with Abbas on Wednesday in Ramallah.