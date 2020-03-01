The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Rare Nintendo PlayStation video game console up for auction

While this might sound like a hoax, it's actually a one of a kind relic of gaming history.

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 1, 2020 22:35
A rare prototype of the PlayStation console, with ports for CD-ROMs and cartridge. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A rare prototype of the PlayStation console, with ports for CD-ROMs and cartridge.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Dallas-based Heritage Auction house has put up for auction a rare and mostly unknown video game console: the Nintendo PlayStation.
While most people associate the PlayStation as being Sony's entry into the video game industry, it is a little-known fact that it has its roots as a Nintendo-Sony collaboration in the early 1990s to make one of the first CD-ROM video game consoles.
Nothing ever came of the project outside a few prototypes, and Nintendo would go on to make the Nintendo 64 console while Sony would make their PlayStation consoles.
It was rumored that all the prototypes – supposedly 200 – were destroyed, but Heritage Auction has managed to obtain what was thought to be impossible: a genuine and fully functional prototype.
Known as the "Nintendo Play Station Super NES CD-ROM Prototype," the console shares similarities with the Super Nintendo (SNES) and the PlayStation, and has a slot for SNES cartridges and a CD drive for disc-based video games. However, as no games were ever released for the prototype, the CD drive is limited to playing music.
According to Heritage Auction, this particular prototype was once owned by the founder, president and CEO of Sony, Olaf Olafsson, who eventually left to join Advanta in 1998. However, he left Advanta a little over a year later but left it behind. Advanta then began auctioning everything in the office after it filed for bankruptcy, and the one of a kind prototype was bundled with miscellaneous items.
After being sent around the world through various owners, Heritage Auction is ready to find this piece of video game history a permanent home. But good luck purchasing it, as the current bid is $280,000.


Tags video games auction Gaming
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Only way to prevent fourth elections is for everyone to go vote By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Elections, Super Tuesday and US-Israel relations By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Egypt's Mubarak was a friend to Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Keeping antisemitism afloat at the Aalst carnival By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by