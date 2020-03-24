Release of ‘Black Widow’ delayed because of coronavirus

(JTA) — Fans of Scarlett Johansson will have to wait a little longer to see the Jewish actress starring in “Black Widow.”

The film, which was scheduled to be released on May 1, has been delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus , Deadline Hollywood reported.

In addition to most movie theaters being closed, the pandemic also prevents the stars from traveling throughout the country for movie premieres and interviews. Some films will go directly to streaming, according to reports.

Meanwhile, “Wonder Woman 1984,” starring the Israeli actress Gal Gadot, is still scheduled to be released in theaters on June 5. Warner Bros. confirmed to Indiewire that the film will have a “full theatrical run.”