Ruth Bader Ginsburg tells audience it ‘can see I am alive’

Her remarks come a week after the Supreme Court in a statement announced that she had completed the radiation treatment and was maintaining an “active schedule.”

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
September 2, 2019 04:21
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (photo credit: COLLECTION OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STAT)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she is on her way “to being very well” after undergoing a three-week treatment course for a tumor found on her pancreas.

Ginsburg made the comment on Saturday at the 2019 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, DC. She also said:  “As this audience can see I am alive.”

She told the audience that she’ll be ready for the start of the next Supreme Court session in October, saying: “We have more than a month yet to go. I will be prepared when the time comes.”

She said her job has kept her going. “I love my job. It’s the best and the hardest job that I have ever had. It’s kept me going through four cancer bouts. Instead of concentrating on my aches and pains, I just know that I have to read
this set of briefs, go over the draft opinion,” she said.

Ginsburg had surgery last year to remove a cancerous growth from her left lung, which was her third bout with cancer.

She is one of three Jewish justices on the court and leads its liberal minority.


