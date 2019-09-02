Ruth Bader Ginsburg tells audience it ‘can see I am alive’

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she is on her way “to being very well” after undergoing a three-week treatment course for a tumor found on her pancreas.



Ginsburg made the comment on Saturday at the 2019 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, DC. She also said: “As this audience can see I am alive.”

She told the audience that she’ll be ready for the start of the next Supreme Court session in October, saying: “We have more than a month yet to go. I will be prepared when the time comes.”She said her job has kept her going. “I love my job. It’s the best and the hardest job that I have ever had. It’s kept me going through four cancer bouts. Instead of concentrating on my aches and pains, I just know that I have to readthis set of briefs, go over the draft opinion,” she said.Her remarks come a week after the Supreme Court in a statement announced that she had completed the radiation treatment and was maintaining an “active schedule.”Ginsburg had surgery last year to remove a cancerous growth from her left lung, which was her third bout with cancer.She is one of three Jewish justices on the court and leads its liberal minority.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });