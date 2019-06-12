Ryan Braun breaks Hank Greenberg’s record for most home runs by a Jewish player

Ryan Braun .
(photo credit: REUTERS/Stringer)
(JTA) — Ryan Braun now holds the record for most home runs by a Jewish baseball player.
The 35-year-old outfielder passed Hank Greenberg on Friday when he hit his 332nd career homer in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Braun, who has spent his entire career with the Milwaukee Brewers and now also holds the team’s all-time home run record, tarnished his reputation in the baseball community in 2012. After testing positive for outlawed performance-enhancing drugs, Braun lied about his use of them and lobbied fellow players
to support his false claims.
Braun is the son of an Israeli father and has said
he is proud of being Jewish but does not observe the faith.
