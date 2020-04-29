UK woman runs full marathon in backyard to raise money for COVID-19

Anna Harding, 34, ran back and forth 1971 times in her mom's 10.7 meter backyard to approximate the 42.2 kilometers that make up the distance of the traditional marathon race.

While Harding has run eight marathons, with a personal best below four hours, she said this was her hardest one yet. The run took more than 6 hours, largely because she had to turn around every ten steps, the report said.

Her finish line was a long strip of toilet paper. No word was given on how much money she raised.

Harding said she hopes her marathon will help encourage others to stay home to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus

