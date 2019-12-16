The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Sudan will close office of terrorist groups Hezbollah, Hamas

The offices of Hamas, Hezbollah, and any other Islamic group designated as terrorist by the US will close, as Sudan wants to put its own interests first.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
DECEMBER 16, 2019 01:17
Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo greets his supporters during a meeting in Khartoum, Sudan. (photo credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)
Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo greets his supporters during a meeting in Khartoum, Sudan.
(photo credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)
The Sudanese transitional government is slated to close the offices of the foreign terrorist organizations, Hamas and Hezbollah, according to a report in the Middle East Eye.
The Qatar regime financed Middle East Eye reported that "A reliable Sudanese source close to [Prime Minister Abdallah] Hamdok's office disclosed to Middle East Eye that the government will close the offices of foreign groups designated as terrorists by the US, including Hamas and Hezbollah."
According to the report, "The Sudanese source who spoke to MEE, who asked for anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media, said: "The government will close the offices of Hamas and Hezbollah and any other Islamic group designated as terrorist groups that has presence in Sudan, because Sudan has nothing actually to do with these groups and the interests of Sudan are above everything.""
The Sudanese source added "Actually they have hidden their presence in the past few years but we won't tolerate any individual's presence in the future."
The outlet said the action to evict Hamas and Hezbollah from the north African country was meant to convince the United States government to de-list Sudan as a state-sponsor of terrorism. The United States proscribed Sudan a state-sponsor of terrorism in 1993.
In early December, the US and Sudan agreed to begin exchanging ambassadors again after a period of more than two decades. US-Sudan relations have improved since the Sudanese people overthrew the dictatorship of former president Omar al-Bashir.
The US listed Sudan a state-sponsor of terrorism in 1993 after it hosted the deceased al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
US Secretary of State Pompeo did not address the terrorism classification at the time of Abdallah’s December visit.
The US government said that Sudan has still not met the conditions for being de-listed from its terrorism list but the country is making progress.
Sudan accused Israel of carrying out an air strike that killed two people in a car near the city of Port Sudan in 2011. In 2009, Sudan said convoy of people smugglers was hit by unidentified aircraft in Sudan
The then-Prime Minister, Ehud Olmert said at the time: "We operate everywhere where we can hit terror infrastructure - in close places and in places further away."
Arms smugglers have used Sudan as a pipeline to send weapons to Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip The EU and the US classify Hamas as terrorist organization. The UK, US, Canada, the Arab League, the Netherlands and Israel designated the Iranian-backed Hezbollah a terrorist entity.
In May, a Sudanese general announced a shift in its foreign policy to back Saudi Arabia instead of its traditional ally Iran. "Sudan is standing with the kingdom against all threats and attacks from Iran and Huthi militias," said General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo in his meeting with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.
According to the US State Department entry on terrorism, "Sudan broke diplomatic relations with the United States in 1967 after the start of the Arab-Israeli War. Relations were reestablished in 1972. Sudan established links with international terrorist organizations resulting in the United States’ designation of Sudan as a State Sponsor of Terrorism in 1993 and the suspension of U.S. Embassy operations in 1996. The U.S. Embassy was reopened in 2002."


Tags Hamas Hezbollah sudan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Not enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
Lior Akerman The time for change has come By LIOR AKERMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: How committed is the Israeli public to democracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jonathan Spyer Behind the Lines: The riddles of Baghdad By JONATHAN SPYER
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by