Super League Greece joins Real Manager

Ohad Crystal, CEO of hi-tech firm Funatix Club, which develops the fantasy football strategy game Real Manager, has signed a cooperation agreement with Super League Greece president Minas Lysandrou.Greece’s top-flight league consists of 14 teams, the most prominent of which are Olympiacos, AEK Athens, Panathinaikos and Salonika’s PAOK FC. Greece’s Euro 2004 win is considered a turning point in Greek football.The Greek league manager now joins the premier leagues of Ukraine, Serbia and Israel in the fantasy game.“We are very pleased with the official Super League Greece fantasy league, developed by Real Manager, as are tens of thousands of soccer fans all over Greece who have been playing the game on a daily basis,” Lysandrou said.Crystal also said that Funatix was very pleased with the cooperation with the Greek league.“The league’s management and the league’s teams have welcomed us with open arms, helping us a great deal in marketing the product to the fan audience.”The founders of the Funatix Club are CTO Lishar Bahar and COO Yoni Ben Simhon.The company has a top of the line advisory board in the world of sports: Avram Grant, a former Chelsea manager; IIcho Gjorginski, a senior member of UEFA management; and Efraim Barak, a senior sports attorney and judge in the CAS Appeals Court.Almost $1.5 million has been invested in Funatix through venture groups South Israel Bridge Fund and Sherpa InnoVentures.