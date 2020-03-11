The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus

The changes include regular cleaning, keeping staff safe, supporting order services and working to restock on essential supplies.

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 11, 2020 01:59
Target discount store (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
The CEO of Target sent out an email to customers discussing the precautions and new changes the major department store chain is making due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The email comes as people all across the world are flocking en masse to stores to stock up on essential supplies out of fear of a possible quarantine and shortage.
"Over the past few days, so many of you have been in our stores and on our website stocking up on all the essential things you need to keep your families healthy and safe," Target CEO Brian Cornell said in the email. "I want you to know that your health and safety is our first priority, too."
According to the statement, Target will make several changes to the store to be in accordance with the guidelines set up by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and a major part of this is cleanliness.
"We’ve always taken great pride in our clean and well-run stores, and we know this is more important than ever right now," Cornell said. "On top of our daily cleaning procedures, we’re adding hours to each store’s payroll to make our routines even more rigorous."
This includes regularly cleaning the stores, with the checklane surfaces and touchscreens being cleaned every 30 minutes. In addition, Target will also stop handing out free food samples.
In order to avoid crowded stores and better accommodate customers, the company will also direct more employees to the teams responsible for the Order Pickup and Drive Up in-demand services.
In order to keep employees just as safe as customers, Cornell said the company will provide them with up-to-date guidance and information on how best for them and their families to stay safe.
"We’re encouraging sick team members to stay home and asking our teams to travel only if it’s business critical," he said. "And, to help support our team in real-time, we’ve set up a forum where we’re sharing information and taking questions 24/7."
The statement added that the company was working hard to keep the stocks of essential supplies up to date by working around the clock to meet the high demand. In addition, the company will also limit the the amount of these in-demand items that an individual customer can purchase, in order to ensure that as many people have access to them as possible.
"At the center of our company’s purpose is a commitment to help all families, and it’s something we take to heart in good times and bad. This is why we’ll be working hard to keep our stores open so we can be there to support you and your families," Cornell concluded.
The coronavirus outbreak first started in Wuhan, China, and has since spread across the world, infecting well over 100,000 people. Supply shortages are becoming a growing issue in many countries, particularly as panicked shoppers rush to department stores such as Target and Costco to stock up on supplies.


