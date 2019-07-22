Tarnow Jewish Cemetery wall vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Mere weeks after the Jewish cemetery in Tarnow, Poland was rededicated, its wall has been vanadalized with antisemitic graffiti.



In a statement, Jewish Heritage Europe posted a photograph of the graffiti, which read: “Jews eat children, Jadowniki eats Jews.”

Jadowniki is a village located close to Tarnow in southern Poland.The Committee for the Protection of Jewish Heritage in Tarnow called on residents to join a clean-up of the antisemitic graffiti, which organized for Monday morning, “in order to paint over the slogans.”The committee said that it believes “that the majority of Tarnów residents, like us,… oppose all forms of hooliganism, boorishness, anti-Semitism, or any discrimination and humiliation of other people, their origin, appearance, sex, age, etc.“Let us show that in our city, there is no place for this type of acts of hooliganism,” it added.On June 26, after two years of tireless efforts, the Tarnow Jewish Cemetery was rededicated and reopened.Jewish Heritage Europe explained at the time that the cemetery underwent a full “restoration and indexing of gravestones, repair and rebuilding of its wall, and the opening of a permanent exhibition in the former pre-burial hall.According to the organizatiom, restoration work was done under the supervision of the Chief Rabbinate of Poland and also the installation of sidewalks, cleaning away decades of brush and vegetation, restoring many toppled and eroded tombstones and a Holocaust monument, as well.The cemetery, which has some 3,000 graves, dates back to the 16th or 17th century, with the oldest legible gravestone dated as being from 1688.For hundreds of years, Tarnow was home to thousands of Jews with the first mention of Jews living in the town being in the 15th century.By the start of the Holocaust, there were some 25,000 Jews living in the town making up almost half of its population. Jews, who had lived in the city for almost 500 years, were forced to wear yellow stars in the latter part of 1939, marking them and making them victim to violent beatings and harassment.However, between 1942 and 1944, the entire community was either deported to concentration camps, death camps or had been murdered.The town’s synagogues and Jewish monuments were virtually almost all destroyed during the Holocaust and only traces remain of its once rich and cultural Jewish life.Following the restoration, NGO Friends of Jewish Heritage in Poland said that this was “the largest cooperative public-private single Jewish cemetery restoration effort conducted in Poland.”The restoration cost some 700,000 Euros with funding coming from “the EU, and state, regional and local authorities, and private donors.”In 2015, the wall of the Jewish cemetery was also vandalized by antisemitic and nationalist graffiti. A Star of David with a line drawn through it was found on the war together with antisemitic slogans.This is not the first incident of antisemitism in the small town to have taken place this year.During an Easter sermon in May, Tarnow Bishop Andrzej Jez reportedly accused the Jews of plotting a smear campaign against the Catholic Church.Citing an article published in 1937 and proven to be false, the Bishop claimed that during the 10th Zionist Congress of 1911, the "anonymous nation" decided its "natural enemy is the Catholic Church."He also connected recent scandals about child abuse in the Catholic Church to Jews that he claimed to have a plan to "slander them [Catholic priests]" and "provoke scandals about their private lives."

