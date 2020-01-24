The White House gave credentials to antisemitic media

The White House Correspondents Association confirmed to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday that the White House had credentialed TruNews for the Davos trip and said it was raising the issue with the White House.

The White House did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Rick Wiles, the pastor who runs TruNews, said in a broadcast from Davos that the White House had extended the invitation and gloated that “there are a lot of people in society very upset that TruNews is showing up in these places.”

Wiles, a fervent Trump supporter, along with using the TruNews platform to call the impeachment a “Jew coup,” has said Jews want to kill millions of Christians and has called Jews “deceivers” who “plot, they lie, they do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda.”

Jewish groups and lawmakers who had asked the White House to look into the outlet’s previous accreditation, for a Trump news conference in 2018, decried the latest incident.

“Unacceptable is an understatement,” Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said on Twitter.

Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., who had joined last year with Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., in calling on the White House to declare it would no longer allow TruNews access, noted the coincidence of the revelation with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Deutch is marking the anniversary in Israel.

“I can’t believe the day before I attend an event at Yad Vashem marking 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, anti-Semites were given White House credentials to broadcast from European soil,” Deutch said on Twitter.